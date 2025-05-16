Asian Paints Share Price Target

Asian Paints Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Asian Paints Ltd is one of India’s largest and most trusted paint companies, known for its vibrant colors and high-quality products. Established in 1942, the company has become a leader in the paint industry, offering a wide range of products for interior and exterior surfaces, including wall finishes, wood coatings, and waterproofing solutions.

Asian Paints has also expanded into home décor and design services, helping customers create beautiful living spaces. Asian Paints Share Price on NSE as of 16 May 2025 is 2,333.90 INR. Here will provide you more details on Asian Paints Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Asian Paints Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open Price: ₹2,285.00
  • High Price: ₹2,335.50
  • Low Price: ₹2,268.00
  • Previous Close: ₹2,329.90
  • P/E ratio: 61.02
  • Div yield: 1.06%
  • 52-wk high: ₹3,394.90
  • 52-wk low: ₹2,124.75
  • Mkt cap: ₹223,483Cr
  • Face Value: ₹1

Asian Paints Share Price Chart

Asian Paints Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Asian Paints Share Price Target Years Share Price Target
2025 ₹3400
2026 ₹3700
2027 ₹4030
2028 ₹4350
2029 ₹4680
2030 ₹5085

Asian Paints Share Price Target 2025

Asian Paints share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹3400. Here are three risks and challenges that could impact Asian Paints’ share price target in 2025:

  • Volatile Raw Material Costs: The cost of key raw materials, particularly those derived from crude oil, is subject to global price fluctuations. Significant increases in these costs without the ability to pass them on to consumers could erode profit margins, affecting the company’s financial performance and share price.
  • Intense Market Competition: The paint and home décor industry in India is highly competitive, with both established players and new entrants vying for market share. This intense competition may pressure Asian Paints to spend more on marketing, innovation, or price reductions, potentially impacting profitability.

  • Economic Slowdowns or Real Estate Decline: Asian Paints’ growth is closely tied to housing and construction activity. Any economic slowdown or decline in the real estate market could reduce demand for paints and coatings, affecting sales volume and revenue, which could result in a stagnant or reduced share price.

Asian Paints Share Price Target 2030

Asian Paints share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹5085. Here are three potential risks and challenges for Asian Paints’ share price target in 2030:

  • Increased Regulatory and Environmental Pressures: With the growing focus on environmental sustainability, stricter regulations on chemical use and waste management in the paint industry are likely by 2030. Adapting to these regulations might require significant investment in eco-friendly technology and practices, potentially impacting profit margins.
  • Technological Disruptions and Innovation Demands: Rapid advancements in technology could shift consumer preferences or introduce new, innovative painting solutions that challenge traditional paints. If Asian Paints lags in adopting these technologies or fails to innovate, it may risk losing market share to more technologically advanced competitors.

  • Dependence on Housing and Infrastructure Cycles: Asian Paints’ success is strongly linked to growth in housing and infrastructure. Any downturn in the real estate market, due to economic challenges or a decline in urban expansion, could reduce demand for paints and coatings, affecting long-term revenue growth and share price stability.

Shareholding Pattern For Asian Paints Ltd

  • Promoters: 52.63%
  • Retails and Others: 19.57%
  • FII: 12.22%
  • DII: 15.58%

 

Asian Paints Ltd Financial Statement

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change
Revenue 339.06B -4.32%
Operating expense 94.10B 11.57%
Net income 36.67B -32.84%
Net profit margin 10.82 -29.79%
Earnings per share 41.00 -27.99%
EBITDA 60.06B -16.91%
Effective tax rate 27.30%

Asian Paints Ltd Quarterly Financial

 

