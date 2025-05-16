Asian Paints Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials
Asian Paints Ltd is one of India’s largest and most trusted paint companies, known for its vibrant colors and high-quality products. Established in 1942, the company has become a leader in the paint industry, offering a wide range of products for interior and exterior surfaces, including wall finishes, wood coatings, and waterproofing solutions.
Asian Paints has also expanded into home décor and design services, helping customers create beautiful living spaces. Asian Paints Share Price on NSE as of 16 May 2025 is 2,333.90 INR. Here will provide you more details on Asian Paints Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.
Asian Paints Ltd: Market Overview
- Open Price: ₹2,285.00
- High Price: ₹2,335.50
- Low Price: ₹2,268.00
- Previous Close: ₹2,329.90
- P/E ratio: 61.02
- Div yield: 1.06%
- 52-wk high: ₹3,394.90
- 52-wk low: ₹2,124.75
- Mkt cap: ₹223,483Cr
- Face Value: ₹1
Asian Paints Share Price Chart
Asian Paints Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030
|Asian Paints Share Price Target Years
|Share Price Target
|2025
|₹3400
|2026
|₹3700
|2027
|₹4030
|2028
|₹4350
|2029
|₹4680
|2030
|₹5085
Asian Paints Share Price Target 2025
Asian Paints share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹3400. Here are three risks and challenges that could impact Asian Paints’ share price target in 2025:
Asian Paints Share Price Target 2030
Asian Paints share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹5085. Here are three potential risks and challenges for Asian Paints’ share price target in 2030:
- Increased Regulatory and Environmental Pressures: With the growing focus on environmental sustainability, stricter regulations on chemical use and waste management in the paint industry are likely by 2030. Adapting to these regulations might require significant investment in eco-friendly technology and practices, potentially impacting profit margins.
- Technological Disruptions and Innovation Demands: Rapid advancements in technology could shift consumer preferences or introduce new, innovative painting solutions that challenge traditional paints. If Asian Paints lags in adopting these technologies or fails to innovate, it may risk losing market share to more technologically advanced competitors.
-
Dependence on Housing and Infrastructure Cycles: Asian Paints’ success is strongly linked to growth in housing and infrastructure. Any downturn in the real estate market, due to economic challenges or a decline in urban expansion, could reduce demand for paints and coatings, affecting long-term revenue growth and share price stability.
Shareholding Pattern For Asian Paints Ltd
- Promoters: 52.63%
- Retails and Others: 19.57%
- FII: 12.22%
- DII: 15.58%
Asian Paints Ltd Financial Statement
|(INR)
|2025
|Y/Y change
|Revenue
|339.06B
|-4.32%
|Operating expense
|94.10B
|11.57%
|Net income
|36.67B
|-32.84%
|Net profit margin
|10.82
|-29.79%
|Earnings per share
|41.00
|-27.99%
|EBITDA
|60.06B
|-16.91%
|Effective tax rate
|27.30%
|—
