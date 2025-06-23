Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 – Stock Market Update
Bajaj Finserv Ltd: Market Overview
- Open: 1,974.80
- High: 1,998.90
- Low: 1,965.00
- Mkt cap: 3.17LCr
- P/E ratio: 35.94
- Div yield: 0.051%
- 52-wk high: 2,135.00
- 52-wk low: 1,523.25
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Chart
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030
|Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target Years
|Share Price Target
|2025
|₹2,070
|2026
|₹2,865
|2027
|₹3, 183
|2028
|₹3, 955
|2029
|₹4,934
|2030
|₹5978
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target 2025
Bajaj Finserv share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹2,070. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could affect the share price target of Bajaj Finserv Ltd in 2025:
- Rising Interest Rates: If interest rates continue to increase, it could lead to higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses. This may result in a slowdown in loan demand, impacting Bajaj Finserv’s growth and profitability. Higher interest rates could also affect the company’s ability to manage its loan portfolio effectively, which may put downward pressure on its share price.
- Credit Risk and Loan Defaults: As the company expands its lending operations, the risk of loan defaults may increase. Economic uncertainties, such as job losses or business failures, could lead to higher delinquency rates. If Bajaj Finserv experiences significant credit losses, it could negatively impact its financial performance and share price.
-
Technological Disruptions: The financial services sector is rapidly evolving due to technological advancements and the rise of fintech companies. If Bajaj Finserv fails to keep pace with innovation or enhance its digital offerings, it may struggle to compete effectively. Losing market share to more agile competitors could hinder growth prospects and negatively affect the company’s share price.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target 2030
Bajaj Finserv share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹5978. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could affect the share price target of Bajaj Finserv Ltd in 2030:
Shareholding Pattern For Bajaj Finserv Ltd
- Promoters: 60.64%
- FII: 7.52%
- DII: 9.01%
- Public: 22.83%
Bajaj Finserv Ltd Financials
|(INR)
|2025
|Y/Y change
|Revenue
|1.32T
|20.62%
|Operating expense
|180.08B
|12.70%
|Net income
|88.72B
|8.89%
|Net profit margin
|6.74
|-9.77%
|Earnings per share
|9.70
|32.88%
|EBITDA
|492.10B
|22.64%
|Effective tax rate
|26.07%
|—
