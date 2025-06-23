Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 – Stock Market Update

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is India’s leading financial services company, established in 2007. It is part of the Bajaj Group and offers various financial products, including loans, insurance, and investment solutions. The company operates through several subsidiaries, providing services like personal loans, home loans, business loans, and various insurance products. Bajaj Finserv Share Price on NSE as of 23 June 2025 is 1,976.80 INR. Here are more details on Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 1,974.80

High: 1,998.90

Low: 1,965.00

Mkt cap: 3.17LCr

P/E ratio: 35.94

Div yield: 0.051%

52-wk high: 2,135.00

52-wk low: 1,523.25

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Chart

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹2,070 2026 ₹2,865 2027 ₹3, 183 2028 ₹3, 955 2029 ₹4,934 2030 ₹5978

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target 2025

Bajaj Finserv share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹2,070. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could affect the share price target of Bajaj Finserv Ltd in 2025:

Rising Interest Rates: If interest rates continue to increase, it could lead to higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses. This may result in a slowdown in loan demand, impacting Bajaj Finserv’s growth and profitability. Higher interest rates could also affect the company’s ability to manage its loan portfolio effectively, which may put downward pressure on its share price.

Credit Risk and Loan Defaults: As the company expands its lending operations, the risk of loan defaults may increase. Economic uncertainties, such as job losses or business failures, could lead to higher delinquency rates. If Bajaj Finserv experiences significant credit losses, it could negatively impact its financial performance and share price.

Technological Disruptions: The financial services sector is rapidly evolving due to technological advancements and the rise of fintech companies. If Bajaj Finserv fails to keep pace with innovation or enhance its digital offerings, it may struggle to compete effectively. Losing market share to more agile competitors could hinder growth prospects and negatively affect the company’s share price.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Target 2030

Bajaj Finserv share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹5978. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could affect the share price target of Bajaj Finserv Ltd in 2030:

Long-Term Economic Conditions: The performance of Bajaj Finserv is closely tied to the overall health of the Indian economy. Prolonged economic downturns or instability can lead to reduced consumer confidence, lower borrowing, and increased loan defaults. If economic conditions do not improve, it could significantly impact the company’s growth and share price by 2030.

Regulatory Landscape Changes: The financial services industry is heavily regulated, and any significant changes in regulations—such as stricter compliance requirements, capital adequacy norms, or lending practices—could affect Bajaj Finserv’s operations. Adapting to new regulatory frameworks may increase operational costs and create uncertainties that could negatively impact investor confidence and share price.

Intensifying Competition: The competitive landscape in the financial services sector is expected to grow more intense by 2030, with traditional banks and new fintech companies vying for market share. If Bajaj Finserv fails to innovate or differentiate its products and services, it could lose customers to more agile competitors, hindering growth and negatively affecting its share price.

Shareholding Pattern For Bajaj Finserv Ltd

Promoters: 60.64%

FII: 7.52%

DII: 9.01%

Public: 22.83%

Bajaj Finserv Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 1.32T 20.62% Operating expense 180.08B 12.70% Net income 88.72B 8.89% Net profit margin 6.74 -9.77% Earnings per share 9.70 32.88% EBITDA 492.10B 22.64% Effective tax rate 26.07% —

