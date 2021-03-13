Share Market Update – Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025:- Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, one of India’s largest sugar producers, is expected to see a promising outlook for its share price by 2025. Factors like increasing ethanol blending initiatives by the government and rising demand for biofuels could support growth. Additionally, improving sugar prices and efforts to reduce debt may positively impact the company’s financial stability. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price on NSE as of 8 February 2025 is 27.00 INR.
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 27.51
- High: 27.63
- Low: 26.82
- Mkt cap: 3.45KCr
- P/E ratio: N/A
- Div yield: N/A
- 52-wk high: 46.10
- 52-wk low: 25.30
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Chart
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target Years
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025
|January
|₹27
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025
|February
|₹29
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025
|March
|₹32
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025
|April
|₹34
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹36
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹38
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹40
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹42
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹44
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹46
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹48
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹50
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 24.95%
- FII: 3.42%
- DII: 8.08%
- Public: 63.55%
Key Factors Affecting Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Growth
-
Sugar Production and Demand Trends: Fluctuations in domestic and international sugar demand and production levels can significantly impact the company’s growth prospects.
- Government Policies: Subsidies, export incentives, and ethanol blending mandates from the government will play a crucial role in revenue generation.
- Ethanol Production Expansion: Increasing focus on ethanol production as part of India’s green energy strategy could be a growth driver for the company.
- Global Sugar Prices: Changes in global sugar prices and export opportunities can influence the company’s profitability and share price.
-
Operational Efficiency: Cost control, efficiency in production, and adoption of advanced technologies for manufacturing will impact the company’s growth potential by 2025.
Risks and Challenges for Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price
-
Price Volatility: Fluctuations in global and domestic sugar prices can impact the company’s profitability and stock performance.
- Government Regulations: Frequent changes in policies related to sugar export, pricing, and ethanol blending may affect operations and revenues.
- Climate and Weather Risks: Sugarcane production is highly dependent on weather conditions, and adverse climatic events like droughts or floods could impact raw material availability.
- Competition from Alternative Sweeteners: The growing adoption of low-calorie and artificial sweeteners may reduce long-term demand for sugar products.
-
High Debt Levels: Like other companies in the sugar sector, increased borrowing for ethanol projects or operational expansion could lead to financial strain if not managed efficiently.
