Share Market Update – Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025:- Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, one of India’s largest sugar producers, is expected to see a promising outlook for its share price by 2025. Factors like increasing ethanol blending initiatives by the government and rising demand for biofuels could support growth. Additionally, improving sugar prices and efforts to reduce debt may positively impact the company’s financial stability. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price on NSE as of 8 February 2025 is 27.00 INR.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 27.51

High: 27.63

Low: 26.82

Mkt cap: 3.45KCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 46.10

52-wk low: 25.30

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Chart

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target Years Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 January ₹27 Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 February ₹29 Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 March ₹32 Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 April ₹34 Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 May ₹36 Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 June ₹38 Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 July ₹40 Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 August ₹42 Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 September ₹44 Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 October ₹46 Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 November ₹48 Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Target 2025 December ₹50

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 24.95%

FII: 3.42%

DII: 8.08%

Public: 63.55%

Key Factors Affecting Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price Growth

Sugar Production and Demand Trends: Fluctuations in domestic and international sugar demand and production levels can significantly impact the company’s growth prospects.

Government Policies: Subsidies, export incentives, and ethanol blending mandates from the government will play a crucial role in revenue generation.

Ethanol Production Expansion: Increasing focus on ethanol production as part of India’s green energy strategy could be a growth driver for the company.

Global Sugar Prices: Changes in global sugar prices and export opportunities can influence the company’s profitability and share price.

Operational Efficiency: Cost control, efficiency in production, and adoption of advanced technologies for manufacturing will impact the company’s growth potential by 2025.

Risks and Challenges for Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price

Price Volatility: Fluctuations in global and domestic sugar prices can impact the company’s profitability and stock performance.

Government Regulations: Frequent changes in policies related to sugar export, pricing, and ethanol blending may affect operations and revenues.

Climate and Weather Risks: Sugarcane production is highly dependent on weather conditions, and adverse climatic events like droughts or floods could impact raw material availability.

Competition from Alternative Sweeteners: The growing adoption of low-calorie and artificial sweeteners may reduce long-term demand for sugar products.

High Debt Levels: Like other companies in the sugar sector, increased borrowing for ethanol projects or operational expansion could lead to financial strain if not managed efficiently.

