Share Market Update – Himadri Share Price Target 2025

Himadri Share Price Target 2025:- Himadri’s share price target for 2025 depends on several key factors. The company’s growth is linked to strong demand for its specialty chemicals, especially in sectors like electric vehicles and energy storage. Expansion in the lithium-ion battery market and supportive government policies for clean energy could benefit Himadri. Himadri Share Price on NSE as of 8 February 2025 is 492.05 INR.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 502.00

High: 503.00

Low: 490.35

Mkt cap: 24.29KCr

P/E ratio: 47.08

Div yield: 0.10%

52-wk high: 688.70

52-wk low: 272.00

Himadri Share Price Chart

Himadri Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Himadri Share Price Target Years Himadri Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Himadri Share Price Target 2025 January ₹494 Himadri Share Price Target 2025 February ₹510 Himadri Share Price Target 2025 March ₹530 Himadri Share Price Target 2025 April ₹550 Himadri Share Price Target 2025 May ₹570 Himadri Share Price Target 2025 June ₹590 Himadri Share Price Target 2025 July ₹610 Himadri Share Price Target 2025 August ₹630 Himadri Share Price Target 2025 September ₹650 Himadri Share Price Target 2025 October ₹670 Himadri Share Price Target 2025 November ₹685 Himadri Share Price Target 2025 December ₹700

Himadri Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 51.56%

FII: 5.15%

DII: 4.25%

Public: 39.04%

Key Factors Affecting Himadri Share Price Growth

Here are six key factors affecting Himadri’s share price target for 2025:

Demand for Specialty Chemicals: Himadri’s growth heavily depends on demand for its carbon and specialty chemical products used in batteries, inks, and coatings. Lithium-Ion Battery Market Expansion: Rising adoption of EVs and energy storage solutions is likely to drive demand for its advanced carbon materials. Raw Material Price Volatility: Fluctuations in the price of coal tar and other raw materials could impact profitability. Government Policies: Supportive policies for clean energy and chemical industries could boost Himadri’s growth prospects. Global Economic Environment: Any economic slowdown or supply chain disruptions may impact revenues and investor sentiment. Technology and R&D Investments: Advancements in carbon technology and continuous innovation will be critical for maintaining a competitive edge.

Risks and Challenges for Himadri Share Price

Here are five risks and challenges for Himadri’s share price target in 2025:

Raw Material Price Fluctuations: Volatile prices for coal tar and other raw materials may squeeze margins and affect profitability. Competition in Specialty Chemicals: Intense competition in the carbon and specialty chemical sectors could pressure market share and pricing. Regulatory and Environmental Concerns: Stricter environmental regulations or non-compliance risks could lead to higher costs and legal challenges. Dependence on Global Markets: Economic slowdowns or geopolitical tensions in key markets, like China or the US, can negatively impact exports and revenues. Technological Risks: Failure to innovate or adopt new technologies could hinder Himadri’s ability to compete in the rapidly evolving chemical industry.

