Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025:- Syncom Formulations is a growing pharmaceutical company that focuses on making affordable generic medicines for both domestic and international markets. The share price target for 2025 will mainly depend on the company’s ability to expand its exports, maintain strong product quality, and meet growing demand for low-cost healthcare solutions. If Syncom continues to increase its production and enters new markets with the right certifications, it may see steady growth. Syncom Formulations Share Price on NSE as of 4 April 2025 is 17.20 INR.

Syncom Formulations Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 17.78

High: 17.80

Low: 16.90

Mkt cap: 1.61KCr

P/E ratio: 37.72

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 27.90

52-wk low: 10.95

Syncom Formulations Share Price Chart

Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Syncom Formulations Share Price Target Years Syncom Formulations Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025 January – Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025 February – Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025 March – Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025 April ₹18 Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025 May ₹19 Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025 June ₹20 Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025 July ₹21 Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025 August ₹23 Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025 September ₹25 Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025 October ₹27 Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025 November ₹28 Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025 December ₹30

Syncom Formulations Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 50.57%

FII: 0.13%

DII: 24.91%

Public: 49.3%

Key Factors Affecting Syncom Formulations Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key factors affecting the growth of Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025:

Rising Demand for Generic Medicines – As healthcare becomes more cost-sensitive, the demand for affordable generic drugs is increasing, which benefits Syncom’s business model. Export Market Expansion – Growth in exports to developing countries and entry into new international markets can boost revenue and visibility. Government Support for Healthcare – Government initiatives for affordable medicines and public health schemes may increase domestic demand for Syncom’s products. Manufacturing Capacity & R&D Investment – Expanding production facilities and investing in research and development can help the company introduce new and better products. Strategic Partnerships & Certifications – Collaborations with hospitals, healthcare providers, and obtaining global certifications (like WHO-GMP) can improve credibility and open new opportunities.

Risks and Challenges for Syncom Formulations Share Price

Here are 5 risks and challenges for Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025:

Regulatory Compliance – The pharma industry is strictly regulated, and failure to meet national or international quality standards can lead to penalties or bans. High Competition – The generic drug market is highly competitive, with many players offering similar products, which can impact pricing and profit margins. Dependence on Export Markets – A large portion of Syncom’s revenue comes from exports, so changes in foreign regulations, currency rates, or trade policies can affect earnings. Limited Brand Recognition – Compared to larger pharma companies, Syncom may face challenges in building strong brand awareness and trust, especially in new markets. Raw Material Price Fluctuations – Increasing costs of APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and other raw materials can put pressure on manufacturing costs and overall profitability.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – KEC International Share Price Target 2025