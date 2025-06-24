Bharti Airtel Ltd is one of India’s leading telecommunications companies, offering services such as mobile, broadband, and digital TV. With operations spanning 18 countries in Asia and Africa, it is recognized for its vast network coverage and innovative digital solutions. Airtel has consistently focused on expanding its 4G services and investing in new technologies like 5G. Bharti Airtel Share Price on NSE as of 24 June 2025 is 1,954.20 INR. Here will provide you with more details on Bharti Airtel Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Bharti Airtel Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 1,950.90

High: 1,963.00

Low: 1,945.00

Mkt cap: 11.71LCr

P/E ratio: 34.87

Div yield: 0.82%

52-wk high: 1,963.00

52-wk low: 1,389.35

Bharti Airtel Share Price Chart

Bharti Airtel Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Bharti Airtel Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹1970 2026 ₹2550 2027 ₹3060 2028 ₹3620 2029 ₹4245 2030 ₹4870

Bharti Airtel Share Price Target 2025

Bharti Airtel share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹1970. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could affect Bharti Airtel’s share price target in 2025:

Intense Competition in the Telecom Sector: Bharti Airtel faces stiff competition from major players like Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea. Price wars or aggressive pricing strategies by competitors could pressure Airtel’s market share and margins, affecting its growth potential. Regulatory and Legal Risks: Changes in government policies, spectrum pricing, or new regulations in the telecom sector could increase costs for Bharti Airtel. Ongoing legal challenges related to dues and taxes may also impact its financial stability and future profitability. High Capital Expenditure for 5G: While 5G presents opportunities, it also requires significant investments in infrastructure and spectrum. If Bharti Airtel is unable to manage its capital expenditure effectively, it could strain the company’s financials and impact its ability to generate returns, affecting its share price growth in 2025.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Target 2030

Bharti Airtel share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹4870. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could affect Bharti Airtel’s share price target in 2030:

Technological Disruption and Innovation: The telecom industry is rapidly evolving with advancements in technology such as 6G, IoT, and AI-driven services. If Bharti Airtel is unable to keep pace with these innovations or fails to adapt its infrastructure, it risks losing competitiveness, which could impact long-term growth. Debt Management and Financial Health: As Bharti Airtel continues to invest heavily in network expansion and 5G infrastructure, managing its debt levels will be crucial. High levels of debt, if not managed well, may lead to financial strain, impacting profitability and share price in the long term. Geopolitical and Regulatory Uncertainty: Changes in regulatory frameworks, government policies, or geopolitical tensions may negatively affect Bharti Airtel’s operations, especially in international markets. Unexpected spectrum pricing or compliance costs in different regions could challenge the company’s global expansion plans and overall financial performance by 2030.

Shareholding Pattern For Bharti Airtel Ltd

Promoters: 52.42%

Foreign Institutions: 25.42%

Other Domestic Institutions: 19.35%

Retail and Others: 2.82%

Bharti Airtel Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 1.73T 15.34% Operating expense 645.83B 15.18% Net income 335.56B 349.39% Net profit margin 19.40 289.56% Earnings per share 45.18 109.53% EBITDA 931.59B 33.36% Effective tax rate 2.39% —

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Rattanindia Power Share Price Target 2025