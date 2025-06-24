Surya Roshni Share Price Target

Surya Roshni Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

Surya Roshni Ltd is a leading Indian company specializing in lighting solutions, steel pipes, and PVC products. Founded in 1973, the company has a diverse product portfolio ranging from energy-efficient LED lighting and fans to high-quality steel pipes used in construction and industrial applications. Surya Roshni has a strong presence in both domestic and international markets, supported by modern manufacturing facilities and a robust distribution network. Surya Roshni  Share Price on NSE as of 24 June 2025 is 334.45 INR. Here will provide you more details on Surya Roshni Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Surya Roshni Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open: 336.00
  • High: 341.85
  • Low: 330.10
  • Mkt cap: 7.28KCr
  • P/E ratio: 20.99
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 371.98
  • 52-wk low: 212.55

Surya Roshni Ltd Competitors

Here are three competitors of Surya Roshni Ltd along with their approximate market capitalizations:

  1. Havells India Ltd – ₹85,000 crores (major player in lighting and electrical solutions).
  2. Polycab India Ltd – ₹63,000 crores (leader in cables and wires with diverse product offerings).
  3. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd – ₹20,000 crores (specializes in electrical appliances and lighting).

Surya Roshni Share Price Chart

 

Surya Roshni Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Surya Roshni Share Price Target Years Share Price Target
2025 ₹390
2026 ₹430
2027 ₹470
2028 ₹500
2029 ₹530
2030 ₹560

Surya Roshni Share Price Target 2025

Surya Roshni share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹390. Here are three key factors that could influence Surya Roshni Ltd’s share price target for 2025:

  • Innovation in Product Portfolio
    Surya Roshni’s continued investment in advanced and energy-efficient lighting solutions, along with innovations in steel pipes and PVC products, can strengthen its market leadership and attract a broader customer base.
  • Focus on Renewable Energy and Green Initiatives
    The company’s alignment with India’s push for green infrastructure and renewable energy products could drive demand for its sustainable offerings. Partnerships or product developments catering to eco-friendly solutions will be pivotal.

  • Market Diversification and Distribution Network Expansion
    Strengthening its domestic and international distribution channels will help Surya Roshni tap into unexplored regions, boosting revenue and mitigating risks associated with regional economic slowdowns.

Surya Roshni Share Price Target 2030

Surya Roshni share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹560. Here are three risks and challenges that could impact Surya Roshni Ltd’s share price target by 2030:

  • Fluctuations in Raw Material Costs
    The company relies heavily on raw materials like steel and polymers. Any significant increase in global commodity prices or supply chain disruptions could affect production costs and profit margins.
  • Stiff Competition Across Segments
    Intense competition from established players in the lighting and steel industries, such as Havells, Polycab, and others, may limit market share growth. Innovation and pricing pressures could pose challenges in maintaining competitiveness.

  • Regulatory and Environmental Compliance
    Increasingly stringent environmental regulations and policies could require significant investments in sustainable practices and technologies. Non-compliance or delays in adapting to these changes may lead to penalties or reputational risks​.

Surya Roshni Ltd Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 62.47%
  • FII: 4.12%
  • DII: 1.62%
  • Public: 31.79%

 

Surya Roshni Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change
Revenue 74.36B -4.78%
Operating expense 13.45B 5.89%
Net income 3.47B 5.30%
Net profit margin 4.66 10.69%
Earnings per share 16.01 5.96%
EBITDA 5.79B 1.64%
Effective tax rate 25.53%

 

Surya Roshni Quarterly Financials

 

