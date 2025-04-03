Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025:- Delta Corp is India’s leading casino and gaming company, with its share price target for 2025 depending on industry growth, tourism, and government policies. If gambling regulations remain favorable and tourism increases, the company could see strong revenue growth. Expansion into online gaming and new casino projects may also boost its market position. Delta Corp Share Price on NSE as of 3 April 2025 is 86.10 INR.

Delta Corp Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 84.65
  • High: 86.50
  • Low: 84.00
  • Mkt cap: 2.31KCr
  • P/E ratio: 14.72
  • Div yield: 1.45%
  • 52-wk high: 154.90
  • 52-wk low: 82.35

Delta Corp Share Price Chart

Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Delta Corp Share Price Target Years Delta Corp Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025 January
Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025 February
Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025 March
Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025 April ₹90
Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025 May ₹110
Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025 June ₹120
Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025 July ₹130
Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025 August ₹140
Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025 September ₹150
Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025 October ₹160
Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025 November ₹170
Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025 December ₹180

Delta Corp Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 33.26%
  • FII: 1.02%
  • DII: 8.37%
  • Public: 57.35%

Key Factors Affecting Delta Corp Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting the growth of Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025:

  1. Gaming & Casino Industry Growth – Delta Corp’s performance depends on the expansion of the casino and gaming industry in India, including increased tourism and entertainment spending.

  2. Government Regulations & Licensing – Changes in gambling laws, taxation, or licensing policies can significantly impact the company’s operations and profitability.

  3. Economic & Consumer Spending Trends – A strong economy and higher disposable income can boost footfall at casinos, while an economic slowdown may reduce gaming revenues.

  4. Expansion & New Projects – Opening new casinos, adding gaming services, or entering online gaming can drive revenue growth and improve investor confidence.

  5. Competition from Online & Offshore Casinos – With the rise of online gaming platforms and offshore casinos, Delta Corp must innovate and expand to stay competitive in the market.

Risks and Challenges for Delta Corp Share Price

Here are five risks and challenges for Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025:

  1. Regulatory & Legal Uncertainty – Strict gambling laws, potential bans, or increased taxes on casinos could impact Delta Corp’s operations and profitability.

  2. Economic Slowdowns – If the economy weakens, people may spend less on entertainment and gaming, reducing casino revenues.

  3. Online Gaming Competition – The rise of online casinos and gaming platforms could attract customers away from physical casinos, affecting Delta Corp’s market share.

  4. Tourism & Travel Dependence – A large part of revenue comes from tourists, so any travel restrictions, economic downturns, or global crises could hurt business.

  5. Operational & Compliance Risks – Managing casino operations, ensuring fair gaming, and meeting strict compliance requirements are ongoing challenges that can impact business stability.

