Share Market Update – Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025

Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025:- Dr. Reddy’s share price target for 2025 will depend on key factors like new drug launches, global expansion, and regulatory approvals. The company’s strong R&D pipeline and growing presence in the US and Indian markets could drive growth. However, challenges like patent expirations, pricing pressure, and regulatory hurdles may impact performance. Dr Reddy Share Price on NSE as of 25 February 2025 is 1,136.95 INR.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 1,167.15

High: 1,169.55

Low: 1,135.00

Mkt cap: 94.73KCr

P/E ratio: 17.65

Div yield: 0.70%

52-wk high: 1,421.49

52-wk low: 1,120.00

Dr Reddy Share Price Chart

Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Dr Reddy Share Price Target Years Dr Reddy Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025 January – Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025 February ₹1170 Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025 March ₹1190 Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1210 Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1230 Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1270 Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1300 Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1330 Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1350 Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1370 Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1400 Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1430

Dr Reddy Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 26.64%

FII: 40.08%

DII: 22.9%

Public: 10.38%

Key Factors Affecting Dr Reddy Share Price Growth

New Drug Approvals – Successful launches of new drugs and approvals from regulatory bodies like the US FDA can drive revenue growth.

Global Expansion – Increasing presence in key international markets, especially the US and Europe, can boost earnings.

R&D and Innovation – Investment in research for new formulations, biosimilars, and specialty medicines can enhance profitability.

Regulatory and Compliance – Maintaining high-quality standards and meeting global regulatory norms will impact growth and market trust.

Market Demand & Competition – Strong demand for generics, cost-effective healthcare solutions, and competition from other pharma giants will shape the company’s future prospects.

Risks and Challenges for Dr Reddy Share Price

Regulatory Hurdles – Stricter approvals, compliance issues, or warnings from regulatory bodies like the US FDA can impact product launches and operations.

Patent Expiry & Competition – Loss of exclusivity on key drugs and intense competition from other pharma companies can affect revenue.

Pricing Pressure – Government regulations and price control measures in key markets like India and the US can reduce profit margins.

Supply Chain Disruptions – Dependence on raw material imports, logistics issues, or global uncertainties can impact production and sales.

Currency Fluctuations – As a global player, exchange rate volatility can affect earnings and profitability in different markets.

