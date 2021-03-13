Share Market Update – Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025

Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025:- Dr. Reddy’s share price target for 2025 will depend on key factors like new drug launches, global expansion, and regulatory approvals. The company’s strong R&D pipeline and growing presence in the US and Indian markets could drive growth. However, challenges like patent expirations, pricing pressure, and regulatory hurdles may impact performance. Dr Reddy Share Price on NSE as of 25 February 2025 is 1,136.95 INR.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 1,167.15
- High: 1,169.55
- Low: 1,135.00
- Mkt cap: 94.73KCr
- P/E ratio: 17.65
- Div yield: 0.70%
- 52-wk high: 1,421.49
- 52-wk low: 1,120.00
Dr Reddy Share Price Chart
Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|Dr Reddy Share Price Target Years
|Dr Reddy Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025
|February
|₹1170
|Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025
|March
|₹1190
|Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025
|April
|₹1210
|Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹1230
|Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹1270
|Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹1300
|Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹1330
|Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹1350
|Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹1370
|Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹1400
|Dr Reddy Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹1430
Dr Reddy Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 26.64%
- FII: 40.08%
- DII: 22.9%
- Public: 10.38%
Key Factors Affecting Dr Reddy Share Price Growth
-
New Drug Approvals – Successful launches of new drugs and approvals from regulatory bodies like the US FDA can drive revenue growth.
-
Global Expansion – Increasing presence in key international markets, especially the US and Europe, can boost earnings.
-
R&D and Innovation – Investment in research for new formulations, biosimilars, and specialty medicines can enhance profitability.
-
Regulatory and Compliance – Maintaining high-quality standards and meeting global regulatory norms will impact growth and market trust.
-
Market Demand & Competition – Strong demand for generics, cost-effective healthcare solutions, and competition from other pharma giants will shape the company’s future prospects.
Risks and Challenges for Dr Reddy Share Price
-
Regulatory Hurdles – Stricter approvals, compliance issues, or warnings from regulatory bodies like the US FDA can impact product launches and operations.
-
Patent Expiry & Competition – Loss of exclusivity on key drugs and intense competition from other pharma companies can affect revenue.
-
Pricing Pressure – Government regulations and price control measures in key markets like India and the US can reduce profit margins.
-
Supply Chain Disruptions – Dependence on raw material imports, logistics issues, or global uncertainties can impact production and sales.
-
Currency Fluctuations – As a global player, exchange rate volatility can affect earnings and profitability in different markets.
