Share Market Update – Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025

Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025:- Pudumjee Paper’s share price in 2025 will depend on factors like raw material costs, demand for specialty paper, and competition in the market. The company’s focus on eco-friendly paper solutions and steady industrial demand could support growth. Pudumjee Paper Share Price on NSE as of 25 February 2025 is 109.57 INR.

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 111.13

High: 113.36

Low: 108.82

Mkt cap: 1.04KCr

P/E ratio: 9.11

Div yield: 0.55%

52-wk high: 232.20

52-wk low: 54.00

Pudumjee Paper Share Price Chart

Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target Years Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025 January – Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025 February ₹114 Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025 March ₹125 Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025 April ₹135 Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025 May ₹145 Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025 June ₹155 Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025 July ₹165 Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025 August ₹175 Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025 September ₹185 Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025 October ₹195 Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025 November ₹210 Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025 December ₹235

Pudumjee Paper Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 71.31%

FII: 2.41%

DII: 0%

Public: 26.28%

Key Factors Affecting Pudumjee Paper Share Price Growth

Demand for Paper Products – Rising demand for specialty paper and hygiene-related products could drive revenue growth.

Raw Material Costs – The availability and pricing of pulp and other raw materials will directly impact profitability.

Government Policies & Sustainability Trends – Support for eco-friendly paper products and bans on plastic can boost demand.

Operational Efficiency & Expansion – Investments in technology, capacity expansion, and cost-cutting measures can improve margins.

Market Competition – The company’s ability to compete with domestic and global players will influence its market share and growth.

Risks and Challenges for Pudumjee Paper Share Price

Raw Material Price Fluctuations – Rising costs of pulp and chemicals can impact profit margins.

Competition from Digitalization – Increasing digital adoption reduces demand for traditional paper products.

Environmental Regulations – Strict sustainability norms and compliance costs may affect operations.

Market Competition – Intense competition from domestic and international players can limit growth potential.

Economic Slowdown – A weak economic environment could reduce industrial and consumer demand for paper products.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Maruti Share Price Target 2025