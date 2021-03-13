Share Market Update – Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025

Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025:- Pudumjee Paper’s share price in 2025 will depend on factors like raw material costs, demand for specialty paper, and competition in the market. The company’s focus on eco-friendly paper solutions and steady industrial demand could support growth. Pudumjee Paper Share Price on NSE as of 25 February 2025 is 109.57 INR.
Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 111.13
- High: 113.36
- Low: 108.82
- Mkt cap: 1.04KCr
- P/E ratio: 9.11
- Div yield: 0.55%
- 52-wk high: 232.20
- 52-wk low: 54.00
Pudumjee Paper Share Price Chart
Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target Years
|Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025
|February
|₹114
|Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025
|March
|₹125
|Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025
|April
|₹135
|Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹145
|Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹155
|Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹165
|Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹175
|Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹185
|Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹195
|Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹210
|Pudumjee Paper Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹235
Pudumjee Paper Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 71.31%
- FII: 2.41%
- DII: 0%
- Public: 26.28%
Key Factors Affecting Pudumjee Paper Share Price Growth
-
Demand for Paper Products – Rising demand for specialty paper and hygiene-related products could drive revenue growth.
-
Raw Material Costs – The availability and pricing of pulp and other raw materials will directly impact profitability.
-
Government Policies & Sustainability Trends – Support for eco-friendly paper products and bans on plastic can boost demand.
-
Operational Efficiency & Expansion – Investments in technology, capacity expansion, and cost-cutting measures can improve margins.
-
Market Competition – The company’s ability to compete with domestic and global players will influence its market share and growth.
Risks and Challenges for Pudumjee Paper Share Price
-
Raw Material Price Fluctuations – Rising costs of pulp and chemicals can impact profit margins.
-
Competition from Digitalization – Increasing digital adoption reduces demand for traditional paper products.
-
Environmental Regulations – Strict sustainability norms and compliance costs may affect operations.
-
Market Competition – Intense competition from domestic and international players can limit growth potential.
-
Economic Slowdown – A weak economic environment could reduce industrial and consumer demand for paper products.
