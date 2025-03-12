Share Market Update – Hira Automobile Share Price Target 2025

Hira Automobile Share Price Target 2025:- Hira Automobile’s share price target for 2025 will depend on several key factors, including market demand, competition, and industry trends. As the automobile sector evolves with the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) and stricter regulations, the company’s ability to innovate and adapt will play a crucial role in its growth. Economic conditions, raw material costs, and government policies may also impact its performance. Hira Automobile Share Price on BOM as of 12 March 2025 is 105.18 INR.

Hira Automobile Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 105.18

High: 105.18

Low: 105.18

Mkt cap: 19.61Cr

P/E ratio: 50.57

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 105.18

52-wk low: 27.40

Hira Automobile Share Price Chart

Hira Automobile Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Hira Automobile Share Price Target Years Hira Automobile Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Hira Automobile Share Price Target 2025 January – Hira Automobile Share Price Target 2025 February – Hira Automobile Share Price Target 2025 March ₹106 Hira Automobile Share Price Target 2025 April ₹110 Hira Automobile Share Price Target 2025 May ₹115 Hira Automobile Share Price Target 2025 June ₹120 Hira Automobile Share Price Target 2025 July ₹125 Hira Automobile Share Price Target 2025 August ₹130 Hira Automobile Share Price Target 2025 September ₹135 Hira Automobile Share Price Target 2025 October ₹140 Hira Automobile Share Price Target 2025 November ₹145 Hira Automobile Share Price Target 2025 December ₹150

Hira Automobile Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 95.72%

FII: 0%

DII: 0%

Public: 4.28%

Key Factors Affecting Hira Automobile Share Price Growth

Automobile Industry Growth – The overall demand for vehicles and expansion in the Indian auto sector can positively impact Hira Automobile’s business and share price.

Technological Advancements – Adoption of new technologies, electric vehicle (EV) integration, and improved manufacturing processes can boost the company’s growth potential.

Government Policies & Incentives – Favorable government policies, subsidies on EVs, and tax benefits for automobile manufacturers can support the company’s expansion.

Financial Performance – Strong revenue growth, profitability, and cost efficiency will play a major role in attracting investor confidence and influencing stock prices.

Market Competition & Expansion – The ability to compete with bigger players, expand dealership networks, and improve brand presence will determine the company’s long-term stock performance.

Risks and Challenges for Hira Automobile Share Price

Market Competition – The company faces strong competition from established automobile brands, which could impact its market share and profitability.

Raw Material Costs – Rising costs of essential materials like steel, aluminum, and semiconductor chips can affect production expenses and overall margins.

Economic Slowdown – A decline in consumer purchasing power due to inflation or economic instability may reduce vehicle demand, impacting sales and stock performance.

Regulatory Changes – Strict environmental norms, emission regulations, and changing government policies can pose challenges for the company’s operations and future growth.

Technological Disruptions – Rapid advancements in electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous driving technology may require significant investment, and failure to adapt could affect the company’s competitiveness.

