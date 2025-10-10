HPCL Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Current Graph, Market Overview

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) is a major oil and gas company in India, known for its refining, marketing, and distribution of petroleum products. Established in 1974, HPCL operates a vast network of fuel stations, LPG distribution centers, and refineries, contributing significantly to India’s energy needs.

The company plays a key role in the energy sector by supplying fuels like petrol, diesel, and LPG to millions of consumers. HPCL Share Price on NSE as of 10 October 2025 is 412.00 INR. Here will provide you with more details on HPCL Share Price Target 2025, 2026, to 2030.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: 456.50

High Price: 456.50

Low Price: 456.50

Previous Close: 458.00

Volume: 2,213.00

Value (Lacs): 10.12

P/E ratio: 9.51

Div yield: 2.30%

52-wk high: 465.20

52-wk low: 287.55

Mkt cap: 97,263Cr

Face Value: 10

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitors of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd along with their approximate market capitalizations:

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

Market Capital: ₹1,30,000 Crores Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

Market Capital: ₹85,000 Crores Reliance Industries Ltd (Oil & Gas Division)

Market Capital: ₹16,00,000 Crores (entire company, including Oil & Gas) Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

Market Capital: ₹2,10,000 Crores GAIL (India) Ltd

Market Capital: ₹75,000 Crores

HPCL Share Price Chart

HPCL Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

HPCL Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹470 2026 ₹530 2027 ₹590 2028 ₹650 2029 ₹710 2030 ₹770

HPCL Share Price Target 2025

HPCL share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹470. Here are three key factors that could affect Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) share price target in 2025:

Refining Capacity Expansion: HPCL’s plans to increase its refining capacity and upgrade existing refineries will play a crucial role in boosting its production capabilities. Successful completion of these projects can lead to higher output, improved margins, and stronger revenue growth, positively impacting its share price. Shifts in Fuel Demand: The demand for petroleum products like petrol, diesel, and LPG will significantly influence HPCL’s performance. Economic growth, increased vehicle usage, and industrial activity can drive fuel demand, while a rapid shift to electric vehicles (EVs) or renewable energy sources could slow growth, affecting the company’s revenues and stock value. Technological Advancements and Digitalization: HPCL’s adoption of advanced technologies for refining operations, supply chain management, and customer services will be critical in improving efficiency and reducing costs. The company’s ability to leverage digitalization for operational improvements can enhance profitability and strengthen investor confidence, influencing its share price in 2025.

HPCL Share Price Target 2030

HPCL share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹770. Here are three key risks and challenges that could impact Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) share price target in 2030:

Transition to Renewable Energy: As the world moves toward cleaner energy sources, the demand for fossil fuels may decline. HPCL could face challenges in adapting its business model to the renewable energy landscape. Failure to invest sufficiently in green energy projects could lead to declining revenues, affecting long-term growth and share price. Stringent Environmental Regulations: Governments worldwide are implementing stricter environmental policies to combat climate change. If regulations around emissions, fuel standards, and carbon taxes become more rigid, HPCL could incur higher operational costs or face limitations on its core business, which may pressure profitability and stock performance. Electric Vehicle (EV) Adoption: The rapid growth of electric vehicles could reduce the demand for traditional fuels like petrol and diesel. If the EV market expands faster than anticipated, HPCL may see reduced fuel sales, negatively impacting its revenues and share price in the long run unless the company diversifies its portfolio effectively.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 54.90%

Mutual Funds: 18.74%

Foreign Institutional Investors (FII): 13.55%

Retail and Others: 8.38%

Other Domestic Institutions: 4.43%

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 4.32T -0.01% Operating expense 240.07B 4.87% Net income 67.36B -57.94% Net profit margin 1.56 -57.95% Earnings per share 31.66 -57.93% EBITDA 164.87B -34.52% Effective tax rate 25.16% —

