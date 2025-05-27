IFCI Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials Statement

IFCI Share Price Target

IFCI Ltd (Industrial Finance Corporation of India) is a well-established financial institution in India, founded in 1948. It was the first developed financial institution in the country, aimed at supporting the industrial sector by providing long-term finance. IFCI plays a crucial role in promoting various industries, including manufacturing, infrastructure, and services, by offering loans, equity support, and advisory services. IFCI Share Price on NSE as of 27 May 2025 is 58.45 INR. Here will provide you more details on IFCI Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

IFCI Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open Price: ₹55.70
  • High Price: ₹59.71
  • Low Price: ₹54.45
  • Previous Close: ₹55.26
  • Volume: 108,375,588
  • Value (Lacs): ₹63,345.53
  • P/E ratio: 89.92
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: ₹91.40
  • 52-wk low: ₹36.20
  • Mkt cap: ₹15,748Cr
  • Face Value: ₹10

IFCI Share Price Chart

IFCI Share Price Chart

 

IFCI Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

IFCI Share Price Target  Years Share Price Target
2025 ₹95
2026 ₹150
2027 ₹180
2028 ₹210
2029 ₹232
2030 ₹265

IFCI Share Price Target 2025

IFCI share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹95. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of IFCI’s share price target in 2025:

  • Diversification of Loan Portfolio: IFCI’s ability to diversify its loan portfolio by venturing into various sectors, such as renewable energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing, can enhance its growth potential. A well-diversified portfolio reduces risk and opens up new revenue streams, positively influencing profitability and share price.
  • Government Initiatives and Schemes: The implementation of government initiatives aimed at economic growth, such as Make in India or infrastructure development programs, can drive demand for financing from institutions like IFCI. Active participation in such schemes can boost lending activities, contributing to increased revenues and a higher share price.

  • Financial Performance and Profitability: Consistent improvement in financial metrics, including net profit margins, return on equity, and asset quality, can significantly impact investor confidence. A strong financial performance indicates stability and growth potential, encouraging more investment in IFCI’s shares and positively affecting the share price.

IFCI Share Price Target 2030

IFCI share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹265. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of IFCI’s share price target in 2030:

  • Economic Conditions: The overall economic environment will significantly influence IFCI’s growth prospects. A robust economy generally leads to increased borrowing and investment in infrastructure and industries, which can boost IFCI’s lending activities. Conversely, economic downturns or uncertainties can negatively impact its performance and share price.
  • Regulatory Changes: Changes in financial regulations, banking policies, and government initiatives related to financial institutions can affect IFCI’s operations. Adapting to new regulations efficiently and benefiting from favorable policies can enhance its growth. Compliance with regulatory standards will also influence investor confidence and market perception, impacting share prices.

  • Technological Advancements: Embracing technological innovations, such as digital banking and fintech solutions, can help IFCI improve operational efficiency and customer service. By adopting new technologies, IFCI can streamline processes, reduce costs, and enhance its competitiveness, driving growth in both its loan portfolio and overall market position, which can positively affect share prices in the long run.

Shareholding Pattern For IFCI Ltd

  • Promoters: 72.57%
  • FII: 2.73%
  • DII: 1.61%
  • Public: 23.09%

 

Shareholding Pattern For IFCI Ltd

IFCI Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change
Revenue 17.50B 81.16%
Operating expense 9.65B 19.44%
Net income 1.04B 149.88%
Net profit margin 5.92 127.51%
Earnings per share
EBITDA
Effective tax rate 67.90%

IFCI Ltd Financials

 

IFCI Ltd Quarterly Financials

