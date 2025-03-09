Jim Cramer’s Latest Stock Picks: These Companies Could Skyrocket!

If you’re a stock market enthusiast, you’ve probably tuned in to Jim Cramer’s Lightning Round on CNBC’s Mad Money. This fast-paced segment is where callers throw out stock names, and Cramer fires back with his gut reaction—either giving them a thumbs up or a big warning. Whether you like them or not, his observations have the power to influence markets and start discussions among investors.

Cramer provided his most recent opinions on a variety of well-known businesses and emerging ones this week. While some received his blessing, others were viewed with extreme care. Let’s examine his most recent recommendations and cautions.

Cramer’s Top Stock Picks: These Companies Could Be Winners

AbbVie (ABBV): A Pharma Powerhouse with Room to Grow

Cramer is bullish on AbbVie, and it’s easy to see why. The pharmaceutical giant is best known for Humira, one of the best-selling drugs in history. But with Humira’s patent protections expiring, some investors have been nervous about the company’s future.

Cramer, however, thinks AbbVie is still in great shape. The company has a strong pipeline of new drugs, particularly in immunology and oncology, and it’s expanding into neurology and aesthetics (think Botox). With smart acquisitions and a solid cash flow, Cramer believes AbbVie is a reliable long-term play.

Boeing (BA): A Rebound Story in the Making?

Boeing has had a difficult few years due to manufacturing problems, safety difficulties, and slowdowns brought on by the pandemic. However, Cramer senses a change in progress.

Why? Airlines are in dire need of new aircraft as air travel is once again on the rise. Boeing is still one of the most well-known brands in the industry, even with its recent difficulties. Cramer believes the business will overcome its obstacles and emerge stronger.

Honeywell (HON): A Steady Performer with Big Potential

Honeywell isn’t the most exciting stock out there, but Cramer loves it for exactly that reason—it’s reliable.

The company has its hands in aerospace, industrial automation, and smart technologies, all of which are poised for growth. It’s also making big moves in sustainability and digital transformation, which could help drive future revenue. If you’re looking for a solid, long-term investment, Cramer says Honeywell is worth considering.

Nvidia (NVDA): The Undisputed AI Champion

If there’s one stock that Cramer never stops talking about, it’s Nvidia. And for good reason—this company is dominating the AI and data center space.

Nvidia’s GPUs (graphics processing units) are not just for gaming anymore. They power AI, automation, and cloud computing, making them a key player in some of the fastest-growing industries in the world.

Cramer believes Nvidia is nowhere near done growing. As AI and machine learning become even more important, demand for Nvidia’s chips will only keep increasing.

Zoom (ZM): Not Just a Pandemic Stock

Remember when Zoom was the hottest stock on the market during the pandemic? Since then, many investors have written it off, assuming its best days are behind it. But Cramer disagrees.

Zoom is expanding into enterprise communication tools and AI-powered collaboration services, making it more than just a video conferencing app. As businesses continue adopting hybrid work models, Cramer thinks Zoom could still have room to grow.

Stocks Cramer Says to Be Careful With

Not every stock got Cramer’s seal of approval. Here are a few he’s urging investors to think twice about.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI): Too Much Hype, Not Enough Substance

Quantum computing sounds amazing, but Cramer isn’t convinced that Rigetti Computing is the right way to invest in it. He labeled it a “meme stock”, meaning its price seems to be driven by hype rather than real business fundamentals.

While the company is working on exciting tech, it’s still highly speculative. Cramer suggests waiting until there’s more real-world success before jumping in.

Albemarle (ALB): A Risky Bet in the Lithium Market

Lithium is the backbone of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, which has made companies like Albemarle very popular with investors. But Cramer isn’t sold.

Why? The lithium market is incredibly volatile. Prices swing wildly, making it hard to predict long-term profits. While Albemarle could still be a winner, Cramer warns that it’s not for the faint of heart.

Rivian (RIVN): Too Many Challenges in the EV Race

Cramer has mixed feelings about Rivian. On one hand, it’s an innovative company making some of the most stylish EVs on the market. But on the other hand, it’s struggling to scale production and turn a profit.

With Tesla and Ford dominating the EV space, Rivian has an uphill battle ahead. Cramer’s advice? Be cautious and wait to see if the company can prove itself.

Final Thoughts: Should You Follow Cramer’s Advice?

Jim Cramer’s Lightning Round is fun, fast, and full of hot takes, but even he will tell you—his opinions aren’t a substitute for your own research.

Some of his picks—like AbbVie, Nvidia, and Honeywell—have strong long-term potential. But even the stocks he warns against—like Rigetti, Albemarle, and Rivian—could still be winners if the right factors line up.

The key takeaway? Don’t blindly follow anyone’s advice. Do your own homework, know your risk tolerance, and invest based on what makes sense for your financial future.