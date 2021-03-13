NALCO Share Price Target 2025:- NALCO (National Aluminium Company Limited) is one of India’s leading aluminum producers, and its share price in 2025 will depend on various factors. The company’s growth is driven by rising demand for aluminum in construction, automotive, and industrial sectors. Government policies supporting the mining and metal industry, along with infrastructure development, could positively impact its stock performance. NALCO Share Price on NSE as of 12 February 2025 is 188.89 INR.

National Aluminium Co Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 183.95

High: 189.84

Low: 183.32

Mkt cap: 34.71KCr

P/E ratio: 8.27

Div yield: 4.23%

52-wk high: 262.99

52-wk low: 130.25

NALCO Share Price Chart

NALCO Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction) NALCO Share Price Target Years NALCO Share Price Target Months Share Price Target NALCO Share Price Target 2025 January ₹202 NALCO Share Price Target 2025 February ₹195 NALCO Share Price Target 2025 March ₹205 NALCO Share Price Target 2025 April ₹215 NALCO Share Price Target 2025 May ₹225 NALCO Share Price Target 2025 June ₹235 NALCO Share Price Target 2025 July ₹240 NALCO Share Price Target 2025 August ₹245 NALCO Share Price Target 2025 September ₹250 NALCO Share Price Target 2025 October ₹255 NALCO Share Price Target 2025 November ₹260 NALCO Share Price Target 2025 December ₹270 NALCO Shareholding Pattern Promoters: 51.28%

FII: 14.12%

DII: 18%

Public: 16.6% Key Factors Affecting NALCO Share Price Growth Aluminum Price Fluctuations – The global aluminum market trends, including supply and demand dynamics, play a crucial role in NALCO’s profitability and stock performance.

Government Policies & Mining Regulations – Supportive government initiatives, policies on mining, and export regulations can positively impact NALCO’s growth.

Infrastructure & Industrial Demand – Rising demand for aluminum in infrastructure, construction, automotive, and aerospace industries can drive revenue growth.

Capacity Expansion & Modernization – Investments in expanding production capacity, adopting advanced technology, and increasing operational efficiency can improve profitability.

Global Market Trends & Export Growth – Increased exports, international collaborations, and higher demand from foreign markets can boost NALCO’s revenue and share value.

Risks and Challenges for NALCO Share Price

Fluctuating Aluminum Prices – NALCO’s profitability depends on global aluminum prices, which can be highly volatile due to supply-demand changes and economic conditions.

High Energy Costs – The company relies heavily on electricity for production, and rising power costs could impact profit margins.

Regulatory and Environmental Policies – Stricter government regulations on mining and emissions could increase compliance costs and affect operations.

Global Competition – International aluminum producers may offer cheaper alternatives, affecting NALCO’s market position and exports.

Economic Slowdowns – Any slowdown in the construction, automotive, or infrastructure sectors could reduce aluminum demand, impacting revenue and share price growth.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Patanjali Foods Share Price Target 2025