ONGC, GAIL, Garden Reach share prices in focus as they trade ex-dividend today

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, GAIL India Ltd, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share prices were in focus on Friday, February 7, as they traded ex-dividend. The record deadline for establishing the names of members eligible to receive dividends from these firms is likewise set for February 7. According to the T+1 settlement process, investors must have acquired shares of ONGC, GAIL, and Garden Reach at least one day before the record date for their names to be listed among the eligible shareholders for dividend payouts.

ONGC dividend specifics:

At its meeting on January 31 to evaluate and approve unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended December 2024, ONGC’s Board of Directors declared and authorized a second interim dividend for investors. For the fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25), the interim dividend was announced at ₹5/- per equity share with a face value of ₹5/-, resulting in a 100% payout. The record date for establishing shareholders’ eligibility to pay the second interim dividend was Friday, February 7.

GAIL India dividend details:

On January 30, GAIL India’s Board of Directors authorized an interim dividend for FY25 at 65% or ₹6.50 per equity share based on the company’s paid-up equity share capital. Furthermore, the Board of Garden Reach Shipbuilders set Friday, February 7, as the record deadline for deciding whether stockholders are eligible to receive the FY25 interim dividend.