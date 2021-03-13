Vikram Share Price Target 2025:- Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd is a specialty chemical company known for manufacturing pharmaceutical excipients and specialty polymers. Its share price target for 2025 looks optimistic due to the growing demand for high-quality pharmaceutical ingredients and advancements in the chemical industry. The company’s strong R&D focus and expanding product portfolio are key growth drivers. Vikram Share Price on NSE as of 7 February 2025 is 206.95 INR.

Vikram Thermo India Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 212.00

High: 212.00

Low: 200.00

Mkt cap: 648KCr

P/E ratio: 121.74

Div yield: 0.36%

52-wk high: 235.10

52-wk low: 121.10

Vikram Share Price Chart

Vikram Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Vikram Share Price Target Years Vikram Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Vikram Share Price Target 2025 January ₹200 Vikram Share Price Target 2025 February ₹210 Vikram Share Price Target 2025 March ₹215 Vikram Share Price Target 2025 April ₹218 Vikram Share Price Target 2025 May ₹220 Vikram Share Price Target 2025 June ₹223 Vikram Share Price Target 2025 July ₹225 Vikram Share Price Target 2025 August ₹228 Vikram Share Price Target 2025 September ₹230 Vikram Share Price Target 2025 October ₹232 Vikram Share Price Target 2025 November ₹235 Vikram Share Price Target 2025 December ₹240

Vikram Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 65.94%

FII: 0%

DII: 0%

Public: 34.06%

