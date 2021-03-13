Vikram Share Price Target 2025:- Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd is a specialty chemical company known for manufacturing pharmaceutical excipients and specialty polymers. Its share price target for 2025 looks optimistic due to the growing demand for high-quality pharmaceutical ingredients and advancements in the chemical industry. The company’s strong R&D focus and expanding product portfolio are key growth drivers. Vikram Share Price on NSE as of 7 February 2025 is 206.95 INR.
Vikram Thermo India Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 212.00
- High: 212.00
- Low: 200.00
- Mkt cap: 648KCr
- P/E ratio: 121.74
- Div yield: 0.36%
- 52-wk high: 235.10
- 52-wk low: 121.10
Vikram Share Price Chart
Vikram Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|Vikram Share Price Target Years
|Vikram Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|Vikram Share Price Target 2025
|January
|₹200
|Vikram Share Price Target 2025
|February
|₹210
|Vikram Share Price Target 2025
|March
|₹215
|Vikram Share Price Target 2025
|April
|₹218
|Vikram Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹220
|Vikram Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹223
|Vikram Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹225
|Vikram Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹228
|Vikram Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹230
|Vikram Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹232
|Vikram Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹235
|Vikram Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹240
Vikram Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 65.94%
- FII: 0%
- DII: 0%
- Public: 34.06%
