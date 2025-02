Share Market Update – Marksans Pharma Share Price Target 2025

Marksans Pharma Share Price Target 2025:- Marksans Pharma Ltd is a well-known pharmaceutical company specializing in formulations across various therapeutic segments. The company’s share price target for 2025 looks optimistic due to its focus on expanding its product portfolio and increasing presence in global markets like the U.S. and Europe. Its strong manufacturing capabilities and compliance with international quality standards provide a competitive edge. Marksans Pharma Share Price on NSE as of 7 February 2025 is 267.80 INR.

Marksans Pharma Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 268.50

High: 269.47

Low: 259.00

Mkt cap: 12.13KCr

P/E ratio: 34.93

Div yield: 0.22%

52-wk high: 358.70

52-wk low: 130.00

Marksans Pharma Share Price Chart

Marksans Pharma Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Marksans Pharma Share Price Target Years Marksans Pharma Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Marksans Pharma Share Price Target 2025 January ₹241 Marksans Pharma Share Price Target 2025 February ₹270 Marksans Pharma Share Price Target 2025 March ₹275 Marksans Pharma Share Price Target 2025 April ₹280 Marksans Pharma Share Price Target 2025 May ₹290 Marksans Pharma Share Price Target 2025 June ₹300 Marksans Pharma Share Price Target 2025 July ₹310 Marksans Pharma Share Price Target 2025 August ₹320 Marksans Pharma Share Price Target 2025 September ₹330 Marksans Pharma Share Price Target 2025 October ₹340 Marksans Pharma Share Price Target 2025 November ₹350 Marksans Pharma Share Price Target 2025 December ₹360

Marksans Pharma Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 59.19%

FII: 2.77%

DII: 0%

Public: 38.04%

