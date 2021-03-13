IRCTC Share Price Target 2025:- IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) is a key player in India’s railway ecosystem, offering online ticket booking, catering, and tourism services. The share price target for 2025 looks promising, supported by the growing demand for digital services, increased travel activities, and government initiatives to modernize railway infrastructure. IRCTC Share Price on NSE as of 7 February 2025 is 776.20 INR.
Indian Railway Ctrng nd Trsm Corp Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 781.00
- High: 787.20
- Low: 773.65
- Mkt cap: 62.10KCr
- P/E ratio: 51.75
- Div yield: 1.03%
- 52-wk high: 1,138.90
- 52-wk low: 736.30
IRCTC Share Price Chart
IRCTC Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|IRCTC Share Price Target Years
|IRCTC Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|IRCTC Share Price Target 2025
|January
|₹822
|IRCTC Share Price Target 2025
|February
|₹800
|IRCTC Share Price Target 2025
|March
|₹850
|IRCTC Share Price Target 2025
|April
|₹900
|IRCTC Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹930
|IRCTC Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹960
|IRCTC Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹990
|IRCTC Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹1030
|IRCTC Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹1050
|IRCTC Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹1080
|IRCTC Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹1110
|IRCTC Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹1140
IRCTC Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 62.4%
- FII: 7.45%
- DII: 13.72%
- Public: 16.43%
