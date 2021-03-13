IRCTC Share Price Target 2025:- IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) is a key player in India’s railway ecosystem, offering online ticket booking, catering, and tourism services. The share price target for 2025 looks promising, supported by the growing demand for digital services, increased travel activities, and government initiatives to modernize railway infrastructure. IRCTC Share Price on NSE as of 7 February 2025 is 776.20 INR.

Indian Railway Ctrng nd Trsm Corp Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 781.00

High: 787.20

Low: 773.65

Mkt cap: 62.10KCr

P/E ratio: 51.75

Div yield: 1.03%

52-wk high: 1,138.90

52-wk low: 736.30

IRCTC Share Price Chart

IRCTC Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

IRCTC Share Price Target Years IRCTC Share Price Target Months Share Price Target IRCTC Share Price Target 2025 January ₹822 IRCTC Share Price Target 2025 February ₹800 IRCTC Share Price Target 2025 March ₹850 IRCTC Share Price Target 2025 April ₹900 IRCTC Share Price Target 2025 May ₹930 IRCTC Share Price Target 2025 June ₹960 IRCTC Share Price Target 2025 July ₹990 IRCTC Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1030 IRCTC Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1050 IRCTC Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1080 IRCTC Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1110 IRCTC Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1140

IRCTC Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 62.4%

FII: 7.45%

DII: 13.72%

Public: 16.43%

