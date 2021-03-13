Urja Global Share Price Target 2025:- Urja Global, a player in the renewable energy sector, has the potential for steady growth in 2025 due to rising demand for clean energy and government support for solar projects. Its focus on solar panels, batteries, and EV-related solutions could drive business expansion. Urja Global Share Price on NSE as of 21 February 2025 is 12.25 INR.

Urja Global Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 12.30

High: 12.30

Low: 12.21

Mkt cap: 641.58Cr

P/E ratio: 794.40

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 25.50

52-wk low: 12.21

Urja Global Share Price Chart

Urja Global Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Urja Global Share Price Target Years Urja Global Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Urja Global Share Price Target 2025 January – Urja Global Share Price Target 2025 February ₹13 Urja Global Share Price Target 2025 March ₹14 Urja Global Share Price Target 2025 April ₹15 Urja Global Share Price Target 2025 May ₹16 Urja Global Share Price Target 2025 June ₹17 Urja Global Share Price Target 2025 July ₹19 Urja Global Share Price Target 2025 August ₹21 Urja Global Share Price Target 2025 September ₹23 Urja Global Share Price Target 2025 October ₹24 Urja Global Share Price Target 2025 November ₹25 Urja Global Share Price Target 2025 December ₹26

Urja Global Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 19.43%

FII: 0.13%

DII: 0%

Public: 80.44%

Key Factors Affecting Urja Global Share Price Growth

Renewable Energy Demand – Growing focus on clean energy and government support for solar projects can boost Urja Global’s business and stock performance.

Government Policies & Subsidies – Favorable policies, tax benefits, and subsidies for renewable energy companies can drive revenue growth.

Technological Advancements – Investment in advanced solar technology and energy storage solutions can improve efficiency and attract more customers.

Expansion & Partnerships – Collaborations with major firms and expansion into new markets can enhance the company’s market share and financial performance.

Financial Performance – Strong revenue growth, profitability, and debt management will be crucial in determining investor confidence and share price movement.

Risks and Challenges for Urja Global Share Price

Regulatory Uncertainty – Changes in government policies, subsidies, or regulations in the renewable energy sector can impact growth and profitability.

Intense Competition – The company faces competition from established players in the renewable energy market, which can limit its market share.

Financial Stability – Weak financial performance, high debt, or inconsistent revenues may affect investor confidence and stock performance.

Technological Risks – Rapid changes in solar and energy storage technology require constant innovation and investment, which can be challenging.

Operational Challenges – Issues like supply chain disruptions, project delays, or inefficiencies in execution can impact revenue and overall business growth.

Read Also:- Stock Market Update – Pepsi Stock Price Prediction 2025