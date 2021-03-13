Southeast Georgia Faces Freezing Temps—Here’s What You Need to Know

Southeast Georgia is bracing for a freeze warning as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing through 10 AM Friday. The National Weather Service has warned residents of the sub-freezing cold, with temperatures forecasted to hit as low as 24°F (-4°C) in many areas, posing risks for vulnerable plants and outdoor pets.

Where is the Freeze Warning in Effect?

The freeze warning is in effect for multiple counties across Southeast Georgia, including:

Coffee

Jeff Davis

Bacon

Appling

Wayne

Atkinson

Pierce

Brantley

Echols

Clinch

Camden

Ware

Charlton

Residents in these areas are urged to prepare for cold temperatures that could cause damage to crops and vegetation and make roads icy overnight.

What to Expect

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 24°F (-4°C), with wind chills making it feel even colder, around 17°F (-8°C). The cold weather will impact the region through the night, and residents should take action to stay safe.

Safety Tips for the Cold

Here are some important precautions to take during the cold snap:

Protect your plants : Cover any vulnerable plants or bring them inside to shield them from the frost.

: Cover any vulnerable plants or bring them inside to shield them from the frost. Take care of outdoor pets : Ensure animals have access to warm shelter and unfrozen water .

: Ensure animals have access to and . Dress warmly : Wear layers , hats , and gloves if you need to go outside.

: Wear , , and if you need to go outside. Check on vulnerable neighbours: Make sure elderly residents and those without reliable heating are safe.

Travel Advisory

There is also a travel advisory in effect, as icy roads and slick bridges may form in some areas. Drivers should:

Slow down and increase the following distance to account for potential slippery conditions.

and to account for potential slippery conditions. Be particularly cautious on bridges and overpasses, which freeze faster than other roadways.

Looking Ahead

While Friday will bring some relief with temperatures expected to warm up, Southeast Georgia residents should stay prepared for another cold night. For the weekend, temperatures are forecast to return to more seasonal highs.

Stay informed through local weather reports and follow safety precautions to avoid the risks posed by freezing temperatures.