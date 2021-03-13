Arctic Blast Hits Wichita: Heavy Snowfall and Dangerous Cold Through Thursday

Residents of Wichita, Kansas, are currently facing a severe winter storm bringing significant snowfall and life-threatening cold temperatures. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Extreme Cold Warning in effect until noon CST on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Snowfall and Accumulation

Total Snowfall: Wichita is experiencing heavy snowfall, with accumulations ranging between 4 to 8 inches , with the highest amounts expected over northern areas.

Impact on Travel: The heavy snow is leading to hazardous travel conditions, especially during the morning commute on Wednesday. Roads are becoming slick and snow-covered, reducing visibility and increasing the risk of accidents.

Temperature and Wind Chill

Current Conditions: As of Wednesday morning , temperatures have plummeted to 2°F (-17°C) , with overcast skies.

Wind Chill Values: Dangerously cold wind chills are being reported, with values as low as -25°F (-32°C). Such extreme cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Upcoming Forecast

Wednesday, February 19: A chance of flurries before 10 AM, mostly cloudy with a high near 10°F (-12°C) . Wind chill values as low as -18°F (-28°C) .

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -6°F (-21°C) . Wind chill values as low as -13°F (-25°C) .

Thursday, February 20: Mostly sunny, with a high near 14°F (-10°C). Wind chill values as low as -15°F (-26°C).

Safety Precautions

Limit Outdoor Exposure: Due to the risk of frostbite and hypothermia, it’s crucial to minimize time spent outdoors. If you must go outside, dress in layers, including a hat, face mask, and gloves.

Travel with Caution: If travel is necessary, ensure your vehicle is equipped with an emergency kit, including blankets, food, and water. Inform someone of your travel plans and expected arrival time.

Check on Vulnerable Individuals: Regularly check on elderly neighbours, family members, and those with health conditions to ensure they have adequate heating and supplies.

Residents are urged to stay informed through local news and official channels for updates on weather conditions and advisories. Taking necessary precautions can help ensure safety during this extreme weather event.