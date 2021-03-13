First Alert: Difficult travel this morning; extremely chilly wind chills into Thursday morning

Although snow accumulation has stopped, roadways around the St. Louis metropolitan region are still partially or blanketed. So, while the Wednesday morning commute will be dry (except a few snowflakes), we are maintaining the First Alert Weather Day to monitor for any residual travel disruptions.

What Happens Tomorrow?

Thursday morning is a First Alert Weather Day, with wind chills ranging from -10 to -20. That is dangerously cold air. A Cold Weather Advisory is in force for our region from 9 p.m. tonight until noon tomorrow. Thursday will be a dry day, but please be wary of hazardous wind chills in the morning.

What’s to Expect?

Finally, warm weather is on the way. We will increase the high temperature by around 10 degrees from Friday to Monday. That brings us close to 60° by Monday afternoon. Temperatures are predicted to continue above average for most, if not all, of next week.