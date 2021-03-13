Commuters Beware: Hazardous Fog to Reduce Visibility Across Gulf Coast

Residents across Louisiana and Texas are waking up to thick fog and reduced visibility, as a Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 9 AM CST on Tuesday, February 27, 2025. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued warnings for multiple areas, urging drivers to exercise caution on the roads as visibility could drop to a quarter-mile or less.

What to Expect

The dense fog is expected to linger overnight into early Tuesday morning before gradually lifting. Areas near rivers, lakes, and low-lying terrain will see the most significant fog formation, creating hazardous driving conditions for commuters.

Louisiana: The fog is particularly thick in Lake Charles and surrounding areas , where visibility has been reduced significantly.

The fog is particularly thick in , where visibility has been reduced significantly. Texas: Areas around Houston and Galveston are also experiencing dense fog, with warnings issued for major highways and coastal regions.

How Will This Affect Travel?

With visibility dropping to a quarter-mile or less, motorists should be prepared for slower travel times and potential delays. Major highways, including I-10 and I-45, may be impacted, particularly during early morning rush hours.

The Houston/Galveston NWS office has advised travellers to use extreme caution and be aware of rapidly changing visibility conditions on the roads.

Safety Tips for Drivers

Use Low-Beam Headlights – High beams will reflect off the fog, making visibility even worse.

– High beams will reflect off the fog, making visibility even worse. Reduce Speed – Drive slower than usual and allow extra time for travel.

– Drive slower than usual and allow extra time for travel. Increase Following Distance – Keep a safe distance from the car in front of you to allow more reaction time.

– Keep a safe distance from the car in front of you to allow more reaction time. Avoid Sudden Stops – Use gentle braking to avoid accidents in low-visibility conditions.

What’s Next?

Forecasters predict that the fog will gradually lift by mid-morning as temperatures rise. By the afternoon, skies should be mostly clear with mild temperatures. Looking ahead, a dry cold front is expected later in the week, bringing cooler temperatures but no significant rain chances.

For live weather updates and traffic reports, check with the National Weather Service and local news stations. If travelling early Tuesday, use caution and allow extra time for your commute.