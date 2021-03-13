Morning Commute Alert: Mississippi Roads Shrouded in Heavy Fog

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect across Mississippi this morning, with visibility dropping to less than a quarter-mile in some areas. The National Weather Service (NWS) warns that the foggy conditions will persist until 10 AM CST today, Tuesday, February 25, 2025, creating dangerous travel conditions for morning commuters.

Where the Fog Is the Worst

Fog is especially thick in low-lying areas, near rivers, and along major highways, including I-55, I-20, and I-10.

Jackson: Visibility is near zero in some parts of the metro area, with traffic moving slower than usual.

Gulfport: The coastal region is experiencing foggy roadways and limited visibility near water bodies.

Hattiesburg: Thick fog is creating hazardous driving conditions on highways and rural roads.

Safety Tips for Drivers

Authorities are urging drivers to take extra precautions on the roads:

Slow Down: Reduced visibility means less reaction time—adjust your speed accordingly.

Use Low-Beam Headlights: High beams can reflect off the fog and worsen visibility.

Keep a Safe Distance: Increase following distance to avoid sudden collisions.

Avoid Sudden Stops: Brake gradually to prevent accidents in low-visibility areas.

When Will the Fog Clear?

Meteorologists expect the fog to lift by mid-morning as temperatures rise. Once it clears, the day will bring sunny skies and mild conditions, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-70s across the state.

Jackson: High of 71°F (22°C) today, warming to 76°F (24°C) by Wednesday.

Gulfport: High of 73°F (23°C) today, continuing into the week with comfortable conditions.

High of , continuing into the week with comfortable conditions. Hattiesburg: High of 73°F (23°C) today, climbing to 77°F (25°C) tomorrow.

Looking Ahead

While the dense fog will clear today, another round of patchy morning fog could return later this week. Officials advise staying updated with the latest forecasts and being prepared for changing road conditions.

For real-time updates, visit the National Weather Service website or tune in to local weather stations.