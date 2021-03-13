Weather Alert: Freezing Rain to Hit Louisiana Before a Weekend Warm-Up

Residents across Louisiana should prepare for freezing rain and icy conditions this evening as a strong cold front moves through the state. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued winter weather advisories for parts of North Louisiana, warning of hazardous travel conditions overnight and into early Wednesday morning. However, relief is on the way, with a warming trend expected by the weekend.

What to Expect Tonight

A mix of freezing rain and sleet is forecasted to develop Tuesday evening, continuing through Wednesday morning. This could create slick roads and icy bridges, making travel dangerous in parts of the state.

Key details of the forecast:

Timing: Freezing rain will begin late Tuesday night and could last until mid-morning Wednesday .

Freezing rain will begin late and could last until . Temperatures: Lows will plunge into the 20s and upper teens , making ice accumulation likely on roads and elevated surfaces.

Lows will plunge into the , making ice accumulation likely on roads and elevated surfaces. Impact: Slippery sidewalks, bridges, and highways may cause delays and accidents, particularly in northern Louisiana.

Officials are urging residents to stay off the roads if possible and to drive with extreme caution if travel is necessary.

Warmer Weather on the Way

The freezing temperatures won’t last long. By the weekend, Louisiana will see a dramatic shift to warmer conditions:

Thursday: A slight warm-up, with highs reaching the upper 40s .

A slight warm-up, with highs reaching the . Friday: Even warmer, with temperatures climbing to the low 50s .

Even warmer, with temperatures climbing to the . Saturday & Sunday: Expect sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s to low 60s, making for a pleasant weekend.

Safety Tips for Freezing Weather

Drive Cautiously: Icy patches, especially on bridges and overpasses , can be hard to spot. Slow down and keep extra distance between vehicles.

Icy patches, especially on , can be hard to spot. between vehicles. Protect Your Home: Let faucets drip slightly to prevent pipes from freezing .

Let faucets drip slightly to prevent . Bring Pets Indoors: Cold temperatures can be dangerous for animals— keep them inside overnight.

Cold temperatures can be dangerous for animals— overnight. Use Heating Equipment Safely: If using space heaters, keep them away from flammable materials and never leave them unattended.

What’s Next?

While Wednesday morning’s freezing rain could cause disruptions, the quick warm-up later this week will melt any lingering ice, bringing Louisiana back to mild and sunny conditions. Residents should stay updated on the latest weather alerts and road conditions before heading out.

For real-time updates, check with the National Weather Service and local authorities. Stay safe, stay warm, and get ready for better weather ahead!