I-40 in Peril: Memphis Hit with Heavy Snowfall and Ice – Travel Disruptions Expected

Residents of Memphis, Tennessee, and travellers along Interstate 40 (I-40) should prepare for a significant winter storm bringing up to 6 inches of snow and dangerous ice accumulations through Wednesday, February 19, 2025, until noon CST. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the region, highlighting the potential for hazardous travel conditions and extreme cold.

Current Conditions and Forecast

Snowfall: Light snowfall began on Tuesday afternoon , intensifying overnight. Areas north of I-40 are expected to receive the heaviest accumulations, with totals ranging from 4 to 6 inches . South of I-40, including the Memphis metropolitan area, snowfall amounts are projected between 1 to 3 inches , accompanied by light sleet and freezing rain.

Ice Accumulation: Freezing rain is anticipated to create a thin glaze of ice on roads, bridges, and overpasses, particularly in areas south of I-40. This will significantly increase the risk of accidents and travel disruptions.

Temperature: As of Wednesday morning, temperatures have dropped to 19°F (-7°C), with highs expected to reach only 23°F (-5°C). Wind chills may make it feel even colder, posing a risk of hypothermia and frostbite with prolonged exposure.

Travel Implications

The combination of heavy snowfall and ice will make travel along I-40 and surrounding roadways treacherous. Authorities advise residents to avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve. If travel is essential, motorists should exercise extreme caution, reduce speeds, and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

Safety Precautions

Stay Informed: Monitor local news and weather updates for the latest information on the storm’s progression and any potential road closures.

Prepare Your Home: Ensure you have sufficient heating fuel, food, and water supplies in case conditions prevent travel.

Protect Pets and Plants: Bring pets indoors and cover sensitive plants to shield them from the extreme cold.

The winter storm is expected to taper off by Wednesday afternoon, but lingering cold temperatures may continue to impact road conditions. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and prioritize safety during this severe weather event.