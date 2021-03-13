Arctic Chill Hits Jacksonville: Wind Chills to Plunge Below 25°F!

Jacksonville and surrounding areas are bracing for an extreme cold front as a Freeze Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). Wind chills are expected to drop as low as the teens until 10 AM Friday, making it one of the coldest spells of the year.

What to Expect Tonight and Friday Morning

Wind chills will make it feel like temperatures are in the teens , with wind gusts adding to the discomfort.

Safety Precautions for the Cold Snap

With such cold conditions expected, residents are being urged to take precautions to stay safe:

Dress in layers : Wear hats, gloves, and scarves to protect against frostbite.

Travel Considerations

Road conditions are expected to be slippery, especially early Friday morning. If you need to travel:

Drive cautiously and reduce your speed. Always allow extra time to reach your destination.

Looking Ahead: When Will It Warm Up?

The cold snap will last into Friday morning, with temperatures gradually rising as the weekend approaches. By Saturday, warmer temperatures will return, providing relief from the current freeze.

Stay informed about updates from local weather channels and the National Weather Service as the cold front moves through. For now, stay bundled up, stay safe, and stay warm!