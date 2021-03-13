Freeze Warning Issued for North Florida and Southeast Georgia—Wind Chills Plunge Below 25°F!

A Freeze Warning has been issued for North Florida and Southeast Georgia, as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing until Friday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned residents to take precautions against the cold, as wind chills are forecast to make the air feel even colder.

What to Expect

The freeze warning includes several counties across North Florida and Southeast Georgia. Here’s what you need to know:

Wind Chills : Wind chills will drop to as low as 18°F (-8°C) in some areas.

: Wind chills will drop to as low as in some areas. Low Temperatures : Temperatures are expected to reach as low as 24°F (-4°C) , posing a risk to plants, pets, and anyone without proper heating.

: Temperatures are expected to reach as low as , posing a risk to plants, pets, and anyone without proper heating. Timing: The cold front is expected to last until 10 AM Friday, with temperatures gradually warming throughout the day.

Impact and Risks

This extreme cold could impact daily life in several ways:

Travel Hazards : Icy conditions could form on bridges and overpasses, making roads slippery. Drivers are advised to slow down and increase the following distance .

: Icy conditions could form on bridges and overpasses, making roads slippery. Drivers are advised to and increase the . Health Risks : Prolonged exposure to these cold temperatures can lead to frostbite and hypothermia . It’s important to dress warmly in layers, covering exposed skin, especially if you must be outside for an extended period.

: Prolonged exposure to these cold temperatures can lead to and . It’s important to in layers, covering exposed skin, especially if you must be outside for an extended period. Potential Power Outages: Cold snaps like this often put additional strain on power grids, so it’s wise to prepare for possible outages.

Safety Tips

Here are a few ways to protect yourself, your family, and your home during this cold snap:

Cover Sensitive Plants : Bring potted plants inside or cover outdoor plants with cloth or plastic to shield them from frost damage.

: Bring potted plants inside or cover outdoor plants with cloth or plastic to shield them from frost damage. Keep Outdoor Pets Inside : Ensure your pets have access to warm shelter , food, and unfrozen water .

: Ensure your pets have access to , food, and . Stay Indoors : Limit outdoor exposure to the cold as much as possible. Wear layers , including hats, gloves , and scarves when going outside.

: Limit outdoor exposure to the cold as much as possible. Wear , including , and when going outside. Check on Neighbors: Make sure elderly family members or neighbours have adequate heating and supplies to stay warm.

Looking Ahead

Although temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by the weekend, residents should stay alert as this cold front moves through. By Saturday, temperatures will gradually warm, but temperatures may remain cool through the weekend.

For the latest updates, keep checking local weather reports and advisories from the National Weather Service.