Snow and Rain Slam Salt Lake City: What You Need to Know Before Heading Out

A strong winter storm is moving into Salt Lake City, Utah, bringing a mix of snow and rain that will impact travel and create hazardous road conditions through Thursday. Commuters should prepare for delays on major highways, including Interstate 15 (I-15) and Interstate 80 (I-80), as conditions worsen over the next two days.

What to Expect from the Storm

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts a mix of snow and rain, with fluctuating temperatures making road conditions especially dangerous.

Wednesday: Snow will begin by midday , gradually mixing with rain in the afternoon. Highs will reach around 45°F (8°C) , with light snow accumulation expected .

Travel Warnings and Road Conditions

With snowfall, rain, and freezing temperatures, roads across northern Utah will become slick and hazardous. Authorities warn that:

Interstate 15 and Interstate 80 will see reduced visibility and potential slowdowns due to wet and icy conditions.

Officials from the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) are deploying snowploughs and road crews, but travellers should stay updated on road closures and changing conditions.

How to Stay Safe During the Storm

Avoid Unnecessary Travel: If you must drive, reduce speed and increase the following distance .

What’s Next?

While the storm is expected to move out by Thursday afternoon, lingering cold temperatures could keep roads icy into Friday morning. Drivers and pedestrians should remain cautious, as refreezing may create additional hazards overnight.

For the latest weather and road updates, check with the National Weather Service, UDOT, and local news sources. Stay safe, stay warm, and plan as this storm moves through Utah.