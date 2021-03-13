Brighter Mornings Ahead! Orlando Sees Its Earliest Sunrise of 2024

Orlando residents were greeted with an earlier sunrise today as the city experienced its first pre-7 a.m. sunrise of the year. For many, this marks the unofficial start of longer, sunnier days ahead as winter slowly gives way to spring.

At exactly 6:59 a.m., the sun made its way over the horizon, ending months of later sunrises. This gradual shift in daylight hours is a natural part of the seasonal transition, and for early risers, it’s a welcome change.

Longer Days Are on the Horizon

Each day, the sun rises a little earlier and sets a little later, bringing extra minutes of daylight. By mid-March, Orlando’s sunrise will occur around 6:40 a.m., making mornings noticeably brighter. However, with daylight saving time beginning on March 10, the clocks will “spring forward,” temporarily pushing sunrise back past 7 a.m. again.

With the earlier sunrise comes warmer mornings and longer golden hours, making it the perfect time for early workouts, morning walks, and a fresh start to the day.

How It Affects Your Morning Routine

For many people, waking up with natural sunlight helps regulate the body’s internal clock, making mornings feel more energized and productive. The extra daylight can improve mood, increase alertness, and make early commutes feel a little easier.

On the other hand, those who enjoy sleeping in might find themselves needing heavier curtains or blackout blinds as the sun begins to rise earlier each day.

What’s Next for Orlando’s Sunrises?

Over the coming weeks, the trend of earlier sunrises will continue, adding more daylight to start the day. After daylight saving time kicks in, mornings will briefly feel darker again, but evenings will be noticeably longer.

For now, Orlando residents can enjoy the extra morning light and the first signs that spring is just around the corner. Whether it’s for an early morning jog, a quiet moment with coffee, or just an easier time getting out of bed, today’s sunrise is a bright reminder that sunnier days are ahead.