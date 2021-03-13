Dangerous Cold Alert: How to Protect Your Home and Family in San Antonio

San Antonio is getting ready for a major drop in temperatures as an Arctic blast moves into the area. Forecasters say this could bring some of the coldest air of the season, with freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills expected to grip the region for several days.

City officials are urging residents to take precautions now to stay safe and protect their homes. Their message is clear: Focus on the Four P’s – People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes.

A Sudden and Severe Drop in Temperatures

The cold front is expected to sweep through quickly, sending temperatures plummeting below freezing overnight. Strong winds will make it feel even colder, and areas north of the city could see icy conditions. While San Antonio doesn’t often experience extreme cold, when it does, it can cause major problems for residents who aren’t prepared.

The Four P’s: How to Stay Safe

City leaders are reminding residents to focus on these key areas to avoid winter-related emergencies:

People – Check on family members, neighbours, and anyone vulnerable , especially the elderly or those without reliable heat. Dress in warm layers if heading outside.

– Check on , especially the elderly or those without reliable heat. Dress in warm layers if heading outside. Pets – Bring animals indoors or provide a warm, dry shelter with blankets if they must stay outside. Freezing temperatures can be dangerous or even deadly for pets.

– Bring animals or provide a warm, dry shelter with blankets if they must stay outside. Freezing temperatures can be dangerous or even deadly for pets. Plants – Protect sensitive plants by covering them or bringing them indoors before temperatures drop too low.

– Protect sensitive by covering them or bringing them indoors before temperatures drop too low. Pipes – Wrap exposed pipes to prevent them from freezing and bursting. Let faucets drip slightly to keep water flowing, reducing the risk of damage.

City Officials Taking Action

San Antonio emergency teams are opening warming centres to provide shelter for those in need. Local organizations and shelters are also preparing for an increase in demand as the cold weather sets in.

Meanwhile, public works crews are on standby, ready to respond to icy road conditions, particularly on bridges and overpasses. Drivers are advised to slow down, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated on road conditions before heading out.

How Long Will the Cold Last?

Forecasters expect multiple nights of freezing temperatures, making it crucial for residents to stay alert and take precautions. Conditions should improve over the weekend, but until then, the city is urging everyone to remain prepared and stay informed.

With bitter cold on the way, following the Four P’s could make all the difference in staying safe and avoiding costly damage. Now is the time to take action and get ready for the Arctic blast ahead.