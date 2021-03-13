Woke Up to Rain? Here’s When Tampa’s Sunshine Makes a Comeback!

If you stepped outside this morning and thought, Wait, where did this rain come from?, you’re not alone. Tampa started the day with cloudy skies, a little drizzle, and that damp, cool air that makes you want to hit snooze one more time. Temperatures hovered in the low 60s, making for a gray and sluggish morning.

But here’s the good news: the rain won’t stick around. As the morning moves along, the clouds will start to break apart, and by midday, the sun will finally show up. By afternoon, we’ll be sitting pretty with temperatures climbing to the mid-70s. So if you were thinking about canceling those outdoor plans—don’t. The second half of the day is looking way better.

Evening Cool Down—Do You Need a Jacket?

Once the sun sets, things will cool off again. Expect the temps to drop into the mid-50s tonight, so if you’re heading out for dinner or just taking a walk, you might want to grab a light jacket. Skies will stay mostly clear, making for a crisp, comfortable night. And hey, if you’re into stargazing, this might be a perfect night for it.

What’s Next? A Warm and Sunny Week Ahead!

Here’s where things get even better: the rest of the week is looking amazing. Wednesday and Thursday will bring nothing but sunshine, with highs reaching the upper 70s. If you’ve been waiting for that perfect Florida weather, it’s finally arriving.

But hold on—there’s a small twist. A weak cold front is expected to pass through late Thursday into Friday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures. Nothing dramatic, but Friday’s highs will be in the upper 60s instead of the 70s, and nighttime temps could dip into the upper 40s in some areas. It’s just a little reminder that February isn’t done with us yet.

Final Word: Stay Ready for Florida’s Mood Swings

Today’s weather isn’t throwing any major surprises our way, but as always in Florida, things can change quickly. Keep an eye on updates, enjoy the sunshine when it arrives, and plan your day accordingly!