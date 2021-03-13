Breaking: South Florida’s Wild Weather Isn’t Over Yet – Get the Latest Update!

South Florida woke up to a soaking after Monday’s intense downpour, with Key West getting nearly 3.5 inches of rain—the most in a February day in over a decade! Streets quickly flooded, leaving cars stuck and locals wading through ankle-deep water. While the rain helped ease some drought concerns, it also caused headaches for commuters and business owners dealing with unexpected water damage.

Today’s Forecast: A Mix of Sun and Clouds with a Chance of Leftover Showers

If you’re hoping for clear skies today, you’re in luck—mostly. The worst of the rain is over, and Miami started the morning at a comfortable 67°F (20°C) with sunshine peeking through. Temperatures will climb to around 79°F (26°C), making for a warm and pleasant afternoon. However, don’t stash that umbrella just yet! A few scattered showers could pop up later in the day, so be ready just in case.

Looking Ahead: Drier Days Are Coming!

After yesterday’s stormy surprise, the rest of the week is shaping up to be much calmer. Wednesday looks gorgeous, with plenty of sun and highs around 78°F (26°C). Thursday may bring a few clouds and an isolated shower or two, but nothing major. Overall, the next few days will be warm, breezy, and perfect for outdoor plans.

Flooding Concerns Still Linger—Stay Cautious!

Even though the heavy rain has passed, some low-lying areas are still dealing with leftover flooding. If you’re in one of these spots, be extra careful—especially on the roads. Never drive through standing water, since it’s hard to tell how deep it really is. With the ground still soaked, even a small amount of rain could cause minor flooding, so it’s best to stay informed through local weather alerts.

Bottom Line

After a drenching start to the week, South Florida is drying out and warming up. While a few stray showers could still make an appearance, the overall trend is sunshine and steady temperatures. If you’re heading out, enjoy the fresh air—but keep an eye on those puddles!