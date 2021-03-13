Texas on Fire Watch: Warm Temps, Low Humidity Create Ideal Conditions for Wildfires

Residents in the Texas South Plains are being urged to exercise extreme caution today as fire danger levels remain high due to a combination of warm temperatures, low humidity, and gusty winds. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Alert, warning that conditions are ideal for the rapid spread of wildfires. The alert remains in effect until 6 PM CST today, Monday, February 24, 2025.

Why the Increased Fire Risk?

The current weather conditions significantly increase the likelihood of fire ignition and rapid spread across the region.

Temperatures: Highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon.

Highs reaching this afternoon. Humidity Levels: Dropping below 20% , creating an extremely dry environment.

Dropping below , creating an extremely dry environment. Wind Speeds: Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.

These elements combined mean that even a small spark could lead to a dangerous wildfire.

Precautions Residents Should Take

Fire officials and meteorologists are urging residents to be extra cautious and avoid activities that could spark fires.

No Open Flames: Avoid burning debris, campfires, or outdoor grilling in dry areas.

Avoid in dry areas. Properly Dispose of Cigarettes: A single lit cigarette can ignite dry grass or brush.

A single can ignite dry grass or brush. Secure Trailer Chains: Loose chains dragging on the road can create sparks and start fires.

Loose chains dragging on the road can and start fires. Be Cautious with Equipment: Avoid using welders, grinders, or anything that creates sparks near dry vegetation.

Current Fire Conditions

As of this afternoon, the Texas A&M Forest Service has not reported any active wildfires in the South Plains. However, 99 counties remain under burn bans, and officials say the risk will remain high until conditions improve.

When Will the Fire Risk Decrease?

Forecasters expect fire danger to decrease after 6 PM, as temperatures cool and humidity levels rise. However, dry conditions will persist through the week, keeping wildfire potential elevated. A weak cold front mid-week may bring slightly cooler temperatures, but no significant rain is expected to ease the dry conditions.

Stay Alert and Stay Safe

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and follow local fire restrictions. For real-time updates, visit the National Weather Service or the Texas A&M Forest Service websites. Taking simple precautions today could prevent a disaster tomorrow.