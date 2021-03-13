Arctic Blast Hits East Tennessee: Single-Digit Wind Chills Through Friday Morning

East Tennessee is under a Cold Weather Advisory as subzero wind chills continue to impact the region. The advisory will remain in effect until 10 AM Friday, with wind chills expected to drop to as low as single digits.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a warning, urging residents to take precautionary measures to stay safe as dangerously cold conditions persist through Thursday night.

Wind Chill Forecast and Conditions

Knoxville : Currently, temperatures are hovering around 15°F (-10°C) , but with the wind chill, it feels more like 5°F . Conditions are expected to remain cold through the night, with temperatures dipping to around 11°F before warming up slightly on Friday.

Chattanooga : The city is experiencing temperatures near 16°F (-9°C) , with wind chills making it feel closer to -3°F . The coldest part of the night will be just after midnight before the temperature slightly rebounds on Friday.

Johnson City: Currently, temperatures are at 17°F (-8°C), but wind chills are expected to make it feel like 5°F. Expect another bitterly cold night with conditions gradually warming on Friday.

What to Expect and How to Stay Safe

With these extremely cold temperatures, residents should be aware of the risks and take steps to protect themselves and their families.

Limit outdoor exposure : If possible, stay indoors to avoid frostbite and hypothermia. If you must go outside, dress warmly in layers, including hats, gloves, and scarves .

Check on vulnerable neighbours Cold weather can be especially dangerous for the elderly or those without adequate heating . Reach out to check on friends and neighbours.

Protect pets and livestock : Bring animals indoors or provide them with warm shelter and unfrozen water to avoid the risks of frostbite and dehydration.

Prepare your home: Open cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate pipes and let faucets drip slightly to prevent freezing.

Travel Advisory

With roadways remaining icy and potentially slick overnight, drivers are urged to use extreme caution. Bridges and overpasses are particularly vulnerable to freezing conditions and may become dangerous for travellers.

If you must drive, make sure your car is equipped with emergency supplies such as blankets, water, and a flashlight.

Looking Ahead

Although temperatures are expected to warm slightly by the weekend, the cold snap will persist through Friday morning, with wind chills remaining dangerously low. Afterwards, temperatures will gradually return to more seasonal norms, offering some relief from the frigid air.

For now, residents of East Tennessee should stay informed, stay warm, and avoid unnecessary travel as the area experiences one of its coldest stretches in recent memory.