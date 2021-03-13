Weather Alert: Freezing Rain Could Create Hazardous Conditions in Central Texas

Residents across Central Texas are urged to prepare for freezing rain and icy road conditions as a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 7 AM Saturday. The National Weather Service (NWS) warns that areas across San Antonio, San Marcos, New Braunfels, Seguin, and surrounding counties could see light ice accumulation, making travel hazardous overnight and into the early morning hours.

What to Expect

According to meteorologists, a cold air mass moving across the region is expected to bring freezing drizzle or light freezing rain, which could lead to slick roads, especially on bridges and overpasses. While overall ice accumulation is expected to be minimal—measuring a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch—it doesn’t take much for roads to become dangerously slippery.

Counties under the Winter Weather Advisory include:

Hays County

Comal County

Bexar County

Caldwell County

Guadalupe County

Wilson County

Gonzales County

Travel and Safety Concerns

Even a thin layer of ice can make driving treacherous, and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has already begun treating highways and overpasses in preparation. Drivers should use extreme caution if they must be on the roads overnight or early Saturday morning.

Tips for Staying Safe:

Avoid unnecessary travel: If you don’t need to be on the roads, it’s best to stay indoors until temperatures rise above freezing.

If you don’t need to be on the roads, it’s best to stay indoors until temperatures rise above freezing. Drive cautiously: If travel is necessary, reduce speed , increase the following distance , and watch for black ice on bridges and shaded areas.

If travel is necessary, , , and watch for on bridges and shaded areas. Stay informed: Monitor local weather updates to track changing conditions.

When Will Conditions Improve?

The good news is that temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by late Saturday morning, allowing any remaining ice to melt. A warming trend is also expected in the coming days, with highs reaching the 70s by Monday, bringing much-needed relief from the cold snap.

Stay tuned to local news channels and the National Weather Service for the latest weather updates. If you must travel, plan and stay safe on the roads.