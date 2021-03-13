5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts British Columbia’s South Coast—Residents Feel the Tremor!

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck British Columbia’s south coast on Friday afternoon, causing tremors that were felt across several regions, including Metro Vancouver, Sunshine Coast, and parts of Vancouver Island. The earthquake hit at 1:26 PM PST, with its epicentre located 24 kilometres northeast of Sechelt, at a shallow depth of just 1 kilometre.

Tremors Felt Across the Region

The quake sent mild but noticeable shaking through communities along the Lower Mainland, with many residents reporting feeling brief but strong tremors. While there was some initial concern, no damage or injuries have been reported.

No Tsunami Threat

According to Natural Resources Canada, the earthquake does not pose a tsunami threat to coastal communities. Emergency services have assured residents that there is no immediate danger, though they continue to monitor the situation closely.

Residents React to Unexpected Shake

Many residents took to social media to share their experiences, describing the quake as a strong jolt followed by a few seconds of shaking. Some received emergency alerts on their mobile devices instructing them to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On,” a safety measure designed to protect people during seismic events.

A Reminder of B.C.’s Seismic Activity

This latest earthquake serves as a stark reminder that British Columbia sits in a seismically active zone, part of the Pacific Ring of Fire. Seismologists note that while this quake was moderate in size, larger quakes are always a possibility in the region, reinforcing the importance of earthquake preparedness.

Experts recommend that residents review their emergency plans, secure heavy objects in their homes, and keep an earthquake emergency kit ready.

For ongoing updates, follow local emergency services and Natural Resources Canada’s Earthquake Monitoring System.