New York Faces Frosty Mornings and Rainy Evenings—Here’s What to Expect

Residents of New York City should prepare for a week of fluctuating weather conditions. The week begins with cool temperatures, but as we approach Thursday, February 27, 2025, the likelihood of rain increases.

Monday, February 24: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 50°F (10°C). The day will be mostly dry, making it suitable for outdoor activities.

Tuesday, February 25: Considerable cloudiness is anticipated, with temperatures reaching around 51°F (11°C). A light shower cannot be ruled out, so carrying an umbrella might be wise.