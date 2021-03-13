Weather Whiplash: Michigan’s Temperatures Soar Before Midweek Rain and Snow

Residents across Michigan are in for a dynamic weather week, starting with unseasonably mild temperatures before transitioning to rain and potential snow by midweek. The National Weather Service (NWS) indicates that a warming trend will dominate the early part of the week, with changes expected as the week progresses.

Detroit and Southeast Michigan

In Detroit, Monday begins with cloudy skies and temperatures around 35°F (2°C). The day is expected to be windy with intervals of clouds and sunshine, reaching a high of 44°F (7°C). Tuesday continues the mild trend with a high of 48°F (9°C), though clouds will persist. By Wednesday, anticipate cloudy conditions with light rain in the afternoon, with temperatures peaking at 44°F (7°C). The latter part of the week may bring a mix of rain and snow showers, with highs in the low 40s and lows dipping below freezing.

Grand Rapids and Western Michigan

Grand Rapids will experience a similar pattern. Monday’s forecast includes considerable cloudiness with a chance of morning showers, and a high near 45°F (7°C). Tuesday offers increasing sunshine with temperatures reaching 44°F (7°C). Wednesday brings more clouds and a possibility of light rain, maintaining highs in the mid-40s. As the week progresses, expect cooler temperatures with potential rain or snow showers.

Marquette and the Upper Peninsula

In the Upper Peninsula, Marquette starts the week with cloudy and breezy conditions, and a high of 44°F (7°C). Tuesday remains mainly cloudy with temperatures around 35°F (2°C). Wednesday introduces a chance of snow flurries in the afternoon, with little to no accumulation expected. The latter part of the week will see temperatures gradually decreasing, with highs in the low 30s and chances of snow showers.

What to Expect

Early Week: Milder temperatures statewide, with highs ranging from the mid-40s in the south to mid-30s in the north.

Milder temperatures statewide, with highs ranging from the mid-40s in the south to mid-30s in the north. Mid to Late Week: Increased cloud cover with chances of rain transitioning to snow, especially in northern regions.

Increased cloud cover with chances of rain transitioning to snow, especially in northern regions. Temperature Swings: Daytime highs will be mild initially but expect a cooling trend as the week progresses, with nighttime lows potentially dropping below freezing.

Stay Prepared

Michiganders should: