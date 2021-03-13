Winter Storm Alert: New York’s Dangerous Snow and Cold Are Coming – Here’s How to Survive!

New York, it’s time to brace yourselves. A major winter storm is headed your way, and this one is no small deal. As temperatures plummet and snow begins to fall, you’re going to want to make sure you’re ready for whatever this weather throws at us. The storm will hit hard, especially across western and central New York, and it’s bringing snow, freezing temps, and potentially life-threatening conditions. If you’ve been loving the cold so far, this next round will take it to a whole new level.

Snowstorm About to Hit Major Cities and Highways

Starting tonight, the snow is expected to come down fast and heavy, especially in cities like Buffalo, Syracuse, and Rochester. Some areas could see snowfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour. That’s a lot of snow, and it’s going to make travel difficult. Major highways are likely to become slick and icy, creating dangerous conditions for drivers. If you don’t absolutely have to be out on the roads, it’s best to stay home. If you do need to drive, slow down, stay alert, and expect delays.

Cold That Could Be Life-Threatening

But it’s not just the snow you need to worry about. The real danger comes from the cold. Wind chills will drop to as low as -15°F, and those temperatures are nothing to mess with. Exposed skin could freeze in minutes, and frostbite or hypothermia are very real risks. The cold can hit hard, especially for those who are elderly, young children, or anyone with a medical condition. If you can stay inside, do it. When you do go out, dress in layers, cover as much skin as possible, and be mindful of how quickly the cold can take a toll on your body.

Power Outages Could Leave You in the Dark

Along with snow and extreme cold, power outages are a real concern. The snow combined with strong winds could cause trees and power lines to fall, leaving parts of the state without electricity. It’s important to be ready for this—have flashlights, batteries, and bottled water on hand. If you rely on medical equipment that needs power, have a backup plan. It’s always better to be over-prepared than caught off guard when the storm hits.

How to Stay Safe: Be Ready, Stay Informed

As the storm rolls in, it’s critical to stay informed. Schools and workplaces may close, public transportation could face delays, and travel could be impossible in some areas. It’s best to stay home if you can. If you do need to go out, be sure you’re bundled up and take it slow. And make sure you’ve got a stash of emergency supplies just in case. The weather may be scary, but with the right precautions, we’ll get through it together.