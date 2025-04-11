Share Market Update – Punjab and Sind Bank Share Price Target 2025

Punjab and Sind Bank Share Price Target 2025:- Punjab & Sind Bank is a government-owned bank in India, offering a range of banking services to individuals and businesses. As of April 9, 2025, its share price stands at ₹26.53, with a market capitalization of ₹18,824.59 crore. The bank has shown signs of improvement in its financial performance, with a return on assets of 0.65% and a net profit of ₹240 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Punjab and Sind Bank Share Price on NSE as of 11 April 2025 is 26.45 INR.

Punjab and Sind Bank Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 26.43

High: 26.80

Low: 26.09

Mkt cap: 17.94KCr

P/E ratio: 21.19

Div yield: 0.76%

52-wk high: 73.64

52-wk low: 25.22

Punjab and Sind Bank Share Price Chart

Punjab and Sind Bank Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Punjab and Sind Bank Share Price Target Years Punjab and Sind Bank Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Punjab and Sind Bank Share Price Target 2025 January – Punjab and Sind Bank Share Price Target 2025 February – Punjab and Sind Bank Share Price Target 2025 March – Punjab and Sind Bank Share Price Target 2025 April ₹30 Punjab and Sind Bank Share Price Target 2025 May ₹35 Punjab and Sind Bank Share Price Target 2025 June ₹40 Punjab and Sind Bank Share Price Target 2025 July ₹45 Punjab and Sind Bank Share Price Target 2025 August ₹50 Punjab and Sind Bank Share Price Target 2025 September ₹55 Punjab and Sind Bank Share Price Target 2025 October ₹60 Punjab and Sind Bank Share Price Target 2025 November ₹65 Punjab and Sind Bank Share Price Target 2025 December ₹75

Punjab and Sind Bank Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 98.25%

FII: 0%

DII: 0.65%

Public: 1.1%

Key Factors Affecting Punjab and Sind Bank Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Punjab & Sind Bank’s share price by 2025:

Strong Profitability Growth: In Q3 FY25, Punjab & Sind Bank reported a remarkable 74.73% year-on-year increase in operating profit, reaching ₹484 crore. Additionally, the bank’s net interest margin improved by 24 basis points to 2.78%, indicating enhanced profitability. Improved Asset Quality: The bank has made significant strides in reducing its non-performing assets. As of December 31, 2024, the net NPA ratio decreased to 1.46%, reflecting better credit risk management and asset quality. Capital Adequacy: Punjab & Sind Bank maintains a healthy capital adequacy ratio, which supports its ability to expand lending operations and absorb potential losses, contributing to financial stability. ​ Expansion Plans: The bank is focusing on expanding its branch network and ATM services, aiming to enhance its reach and customer base, which could lead to increased deposits and lending opportunities. ​ Government Support: As a public sector bank, Punjab & Sind Bank benefits from government backing, which can provide financial support and instill investor confidence, especially during economic uncertainties.

Risks and Challenges for Punjab and Sind Bank Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact the growth of Punjab & Sind Bank’s share price by 2025:

Significant Share Price Decline: Over the past year, Punjab & Sind Bank’s share price has experienced a substantial decline of approximately 59.57%, indicating potential investor concerns and market volatility High Stock Volatility: The bank’s stock has demonstrated considerable daily fluctuations, with an average volatility of 6.49% over the past week. Such high volatility can pose risks for investors seeking stable returns. Negative Technical Indicators: Technical analyses suggest that the stock holds sell signals from both short and long-term moving averages, indicating a potential continuation of the downward trend. ​ Challenges in Capital Raising: The bank’s initiative to raise ₹2,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) at a floor price of ₹40.38 per share may face challenges, especially if the current market price remains significantly below the floor price. Sector-Wide Pressures: Public sector banks, including Punjab & Sind Bank, have been under pressure, with the bank’s shares plummeting 20% in a single day to hit a 52-week low, reflecting broader concerns in the sector.

