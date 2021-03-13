Q3 results today: Varun Beverages, Bata, Apollo Hospitals, Eicher Motor & more

The Q3FY25 earnings season began in January 2025 and is nearing its close. However, around 108 corporations are scheduled to report their financial results for next week’s December quarter. At least 240 firms, including Apollo Hospitals, Bata India, CRISIL, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, Ramco Industries, Patanjali Foods, Allcargo Terminals, and Varun Beverages, will report profits on February 10.

Q3 results scheduled for February 10:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Avanti Feeds, Bata India, CRISIL, Eicher Motors, Elgi Equipments, Engineers India, Esab India, Escorts Kubota, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Galaxy Surfactants, Garware Technical Fibres, Gillette India, Grasim Industries, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, HBL Engineering, National Aluminium Company, Patanjali Foods, PNC Infratech, Saregama IndiaSignature global (India), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Varroc

Stock Markets Today, February 10:

The Indian stock market benchmark indexes, the Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open lower on Monday, reflecting negative global market indications. The patterns on Gift Nifty also point to a bearish start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,561, representing an almost 54-point markdown from the previous closing of the Nifty futures. On Friday, the local stock benchmark closed after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a 25 basis point rate drop, with the Nifty 50 falling below 23,600. The Sensex fell 197.97 points, 0.25%, to 77,860.19, while the Nifty 50 closed 43.40 points, or 0.18% down at 23,559.95.