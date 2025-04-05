Share Market Update – Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025

Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025:- Radico Khaitan, a leading Indian spirits company, is projected to experience significant growth by 2025, driven by its strong portfolio of premium brands and strategic expansion plans. Analyst estimates for the company’s share price target in 2025 vary, with TradingView reporting an average target of ₹2,577.27, ranging from ₹2,296.00 to ₹2,830.00. Sharekhan has issued buy ratings with targets of ₹2,760 and ₹2,996 in reports dated January 30 and January 2, 2025, respectively.  Radico Khaitan Share Price on NSE as of 5 April 2025 is 2,340.00 INR.

Radico Khaitan Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 2,353.85
  • High: 2,372.80
  • Low: 2,300.00
  • Mkt cap: 31.31KCr
  • P/E ratio: 101.91
  • Div yield: 0.13%
  • 52-wk high: 2,637.70
  • 52-wk low: 1,429.85

Radico Khaitan Share Price Chart

Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Radico Khaitan Share Price Target Years Radico Khaitan Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025 January
Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025 February
Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025 March
Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025 April ₹2400
Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025 May ₹2430
Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025 June ₹2460
Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025 July ₹2490
Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025 August ₹2530
Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025 September ₹2560
Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025 October ₹2590
Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025 November ₹2610
Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025 December ₹2640

Radico Khaitan Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 40.24%
  • FII: 17.72%
  • DII: 25.56%
  • Public: 16.48%

Key Factors Affecting Radico Khaitan Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key factors affecting the growth of Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025:

  1. Strong Brand Portfolio – Radico owns popular liquor brands like Magic Moments, 8PM, and Rampur Whisky. Continued demand and expansion of these premium and mass-market products will drive revenue growth.

  2. Premiumization Trend – As consumers shift towards premium and craft liquor, Radico’s focus on premium offerings positions it well for higher margins and brand value.

  3. Expansion into New Markets – Both domestic market penetration and international exports (especially for premium whisky) will be key to increasing revenue and global brand presence.

  4. Government Policies & Taxation – Supportive excise policies and stable regulations in key states can help smooth operations and reduce compliance burdens, supporting consistent growth.

  5. New Manufacturing Facilities & Capacity Expansion – Investments in new distilleries and bottling plants, like the new Sitapur plant, will help meet rising demand and improve supply chain efficiency.

Risks and Challenges for Radico Khaitan Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could impact Radico Khaitan’s share price target for 2025:

  1. Regulatory Changes: The alcoholic beverage industry is highly regulated, and changes in government policies or tax structures can impact operations and profitability. For instance, Radico Khaitan has faced challenges in markets like Andhra Pradesh due to regulatory shifts. 

  2. Input Cost Volatility: Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, such as grains and packaging materials, can affect production costs. While the company anticipates improvements, closely monitoring these costs remains crucial.

  3. Market Competition: The liquor industry is highly competitive, with both domestic and international players vying for market share. This competition can lead to pricing pressures and impact profit margins.

  4. Dependence on Premium Segment Growth: Radico Khaitan’s recent profit growth has been driven by strong demand for its premium products. Any slowdown in this segment could affect overall financial performance. 

  5. Institutional Investor Influence: With significant institutional ownership, there’s a risk that large-scale share movements by these investors could lead to stock price volatility.

