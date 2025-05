Share Market Update – Reliance Industries Share Price Target 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Target 2025:- Reliance Industries, one of India’s largest conglomerates, is expected to see significant growth by 2025, driven by its diversified businesses across energy, retail, telecom, and new ventures in green energy. The company’s focus on expanding Jio’s digital ecosystem, scaling up its retail operations, and investing in renewable energy projects are key growth drivers. Global economic recovery and government support for clean energy could also boost its performance. Reliance Industries Share Price on NSE as of 26 May 2025 is 1,426.00 INR.

Reliance Industries Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 1,406.60

High: 1,433.80

Low: 1,406.60

Mkt cap: 19.30LCr

P/E ratio: 27.71

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 1,608.80

52-wk low: 1,114.85

Reliance Industries Share Price Chart

Reliance Industries Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Reliance Industries Share Price Target Years Reliance Industries Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Reliance Industries Share Price Target 2025 January – Reliance Industries Share Price Target 2025 February – Reliance Industries Share Price Target 2025 March – Reliance Industries Share Price Target 2025 April – Reliance Industries Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1440 Reliance Industries Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1470 Reliance Industries Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1500 Reliance Industries Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1530 Reliance Industries Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1560 Reliance Industries Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1595 Reliance Industries Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1620 Reliance Industries Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1650

Reliance Industries Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 50.11%

FII: 19.06%

DII: 19.45%

Public: 11.37%

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Tips Industries Share Price Target 2025