Reliance Industries shares in focus as company halts Venezuelan crude purchases after Trump's 25% tariff

Reliance Industries’ shares are under spotlight as the business halts Venezuelan oil purchases after Trump’s 25% tax

ByJammuna

Reliance Industries has temporarily ceased purchasing oil from Venezuela after US President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tax on countries that import crude from South American countries.

Existing Shipment to be delivered:

India’s largest private refinery is slated to receive a supply of Merey crude from Venezuela. However, subsequent transactions have been halted, according to persons familiar with the situation.

Reliance had acquired exemptions from the United States last year, allowing it to import Venezuelan petroleum. According to sources, since the beginning of 2025, the corporation has imported 6.5 million barrels. However, Trump’s most recent executive order would slap secondary taxes on nations importing Venezuelan oil beginning April 2. Some Indian refiners have previously purchased Venezuelan oil through intermediaries rather than directly from the government. However, Russian crude remains the favored choice due to its low cost and ease of supply. Reliance continues to purchase oil from Russia as well.

China remained the largest consumer of Venezuelan oil, accounting for more than 40% of total shipments in February. While some Chinese refiners may temporarily cut imports owing to enhanced monitoring, the global traffic in sanctioned oil is unlikely to halt. Reliance Industries Limited is an international corporation headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. It engages in various industries, including energy, petrochemicals, natural gas, retail, entertainment, telecommunications, media, and textiles. Reliance’s move demonstrates the rising effect of US trade policy on global oil markets. While Venezuelan petroleum confronts challenges, alternate suppliers, such as Russian oil, remain essential.

Similar Posts

Nazara Technologies shares slip over 1% after Q3 profit falls 53% YoY, but revenue surges 67%

Nazara Tech Q3 Results: Despite Revenue Rising 67% YoY, Net Profit Drops 53% to ₹14 Crore

ByMeena Sivarajan

The operating income of the gaming and e-sports platform, which the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala supported, increased by about 67% to ₹534.7 crore. Nazara Tech Q3 Results:  On Thursday, February 13, Nazara Technologies revealed its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25). The company’s consolidated net profit dropped 53.6% to ₹13.7 crore from ₹29.5 crore during…

Zee Entertainment share price surges 8% as Punit Goenka quits as firm's MD

Zee Entertainment share price surges 8% as Punit Goenka quits as firm’s MD

ByKaushiki

On Tuesday, November 19, morning trading on the BSE saw a nearly 8% increase in Zee Entertainment shares, one day after the business announced Punit Goenka’s resignation as managing director. Nevertheless, he will remain the CEO. In contrast to its closing price of 115.50, Zee Entertainment’s stock began at 118.05 and increased by as much…

Stock Market Update Nasdaq, S&P 500 sell-off as Nvidia dives 8%, Trump Reiterates Tariff Intentions

Stock Market Update: Nasdaq, S&P 500 sell-off as Nvidia dives 8%, Trump Reiterates Tariff Intentions

ByJammuna

Stocks fell on Thursday as tech companies sold down following Nvidia’s (NVDA) latest earnings report, while investors assessed the economy in light of President Trump’s recent tariff vows. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank over 1.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) plunged 2.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) fell 0.4 percent. Investors focused on…

Savvy Investors Are Buying These 2 Stocks Now—Here’s Why You Should Too

Savvy Investors Are Buying These 2 Stocks Now—Here’s Why You Should Too

ByKaushiki

Market downturns can be nerve-wracking, but for long-term investors, often present the best opportunities to buy high-quality stocks at discounted prices. While volatility might scare some traders away, savvy investors know that downturns can be the perfect time to build wealth. Two stocks that stand out as strong long-term buys during a market dip are…

Tesla Stock Sinks Further as CFO Vaibhav Taneja Cashes Out

Tesla Stock Sinks Further as CFO Vaibhav Taneja Cashes Out

ByKaushiki

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is under fresh scrutiny after Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja sold a portion of his shares, sparking questions about the company’s current challenges and future outlook. The move comes at a time when Tesla’s stock is struggling, leaving investors wondering whether this insider sale signals deeper concerns about the EV leader’s trajectory….

Nomura, Macquarie initiate coverage on Hyundai Motor on listing day, signal up to 26% return

Nomura, Macquarie initiate coverage on Hyundai Motor on listing day, signal up to 26% return

ByKaushiki

International brokerages have begun covering Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), the nation’s largest issue by size, ahead of its listing. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the subscription rate at 6.97 times, and the issue proved to be successful, obtaining 2.37 times the overall subscription. There were 142.2 million shares up for sale in the Rs 27,870…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *