Sales of Nvidia’s Next-Generation Blackwell AI Processors Total $11 Billion

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the AI computer behemoth is only beginning to meet demand after more than tripling revenue to $130.5 billion last year and earning $11 billion from early shipments of its Blackwell GPUs in the fourth quarter alone.

Due to the strong demand for its AI chips and systems, Nvidia more than quadrupled its sales to $130.5 billion last year. In the previous three months alone, the firm generated $11 billion from the first shipments of its next-generation Blackwell GPUs, which was its “fastest product ramp” before.

However, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated that the global economy’s demand for AI and the company’s capacity to satisfy those desires are “just in the beginning,” amid doubts about whether Nvidia can maintain this rapid speed long into the future.

“The era of artificial intelligence is just getting started. While speaking on Wednesday, Nvidia’s fourth-quarter results call, Huang stated that multimodal AI, enterprise AI, sovereign AI, and physical AI are all imminent. “We’ll have rapid growth in 2025. The majority of [capital expenditures] in data centers will go toward AI and faster computing in the future.

The comments followed Nvidia’s announcement that its revenue for the quarter of its fiscal year 2025, which ended in January, was $39.3 billion, up 78 percent from the previous year and up 12 percent sequentially. Non-GAAP profits per share increased by 71 percent year over year and by 10 percent from the prior quarter to 89 cents.

According to Yahoo Finance, these numbers exceeded Wall Street analysts’ average projections for sales by almost $1.1 billion and profits per share by 4 cents.

The first quarter of Nvidia’s fiscal year 2026, which started late last month, is expected to generate $43 billion in sales, plus or minus 2 percent. This would be a 9.4 percent sequential rise and a 65 percent year-over-year growth. This is over $1 billion more than Wall Street experts predicted Nvidia would make in the first quarter.

Nvidia’s data center computing division accounted for $32.5 billion, or 82.6 percent, of the company’s $39.3 billion in fourth-quarter sales. This includes the $11 billion it earned from early shipments of its Blackwell GPUs during that time.

During the call, Nvidia CFO Colette Kress declared, “This is the fastest product ramp in our company’s history, unprecedented in speed and scale.” “Blackwell production is operating at full capacity across various configurations, and we are rapidly growing our supply and customer base.”

According to Kress, big cloud service providers accounted for over half of all revenue in the fourth quarter for Nvidia’s whole data center division, including networking devices that generated $3 billion in sales. This was twice as much as it was during the same period last year. New Blackwell-based products have been promoted by major cloud providers, including Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services. On the other hand, developing recommender systems, vision, language comprehension, synthetic data creation, search, and agentic AAI applications allowed consumer internet firms to increase their revenue share of Nvidia’s data centers by over three times annually.

For businesses, model fine-tuning, retrieval-augmented generation, agentic AI, and GPU-accelerated data processing led to a roughly twofold increase in data center income.

Huang expressed hope for Nvidia’s future when asked if the firm can maintain its pace and overcome any obstacles in the future. He stated that there is still more work to be done on the commercial side of AI adoption since most adoption has occurred on the consumer side.

“The second wave will arrive soon.—enterprise-levelagentic AI. Robotics using physical AI. He said, “And sovereign AI as various regions develop their AI for their ecosystems.” Each of these is only a bit off the ground. Since we are clearly in the epicenter of a lot of this growth, we can see them, and we can see that there is a lot of activity going on in all these various areas.