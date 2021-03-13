UPL Share Price Target 2025:- UPL Limited, a leading global agrochemical company, is expected to see steady growth in its share price by 2025, driven by strong demand for sustainable farming solutions and an expanding global footprint. The company’s focus on innovation, cost efficiency, and strategic acquisitions strengthens its market position. However, factors like raw material price fluctuations, regulatory challenges, and global economic conditions could impact its growth. UPL Share Price on NSE as of 12 February 2025 is 616.20 INR.

UPL Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 610.70

High: 619.95

Low: 594.45

Mkt cap: 48.95KCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: 0.16%

52-wk high: 649.45

52-wk low: 429.52

UPL Share Price Chart

UPL Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

UPL Share Price Target Years UPL Share Price Target Months Share Price Target UPL Share Price Target 2025 January ₹603 UPL Share Price Target 2025 February ₹620 UPL Share Price Target 2025 March ₹623 UPL Share Price Target 2025 April ₹625 UPL Share Price Target 2025 May ₹628 UPL Share Price Target 2025 June ₹630 UPL Share Price Target 2025 July ₹633 UPL Share Price Target 2025 August ₹636 UPL Share Price Target 2025 September ₹639 UPL Share Price Target 2025 October ₹642 UPL Share Price Target 2025 November ₹645 UPL Share Price Target 2025 December ₹650

UPL Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 33.5%

FII: 35.46%

DII: 18.89%

Public: 12.14%

Key Factors Affecting UPL Share Price Growth

Global Demand for Agrochemicals – As a leading agrochemical company, UPL’s growth depends on increasing global demand for pesticides, herbicides, and sustainable farming solutions. Rising food production needs can drive higher sales.

Expansion into Sustainable Solutions – UPL’s focus on bio-based and environment-friendly agricultural products positions it well for future growth, especially as regulations push for greener alternatives.

Geographical Expansion & Acquisitions – The company’s efforts to expand into new international markets and strategic acquisitions can boost revenue and strengthen its global presence.

Commodity Price Fluctuations – Prices of raw materials like crude oil and key chemicals impact UPL’s production costs. Favorable pricing trends can support profit margins.

Government Policies & Regulations – Supportive agricultural policies, subsidies, and trade agreements in major markets like India, the U.S., and Europe can enhance UPL’s market position and revenue growth.

Risks and Challenges for UPL Share Price

Raw Material Price Volatility – UPL relies on key raw materials, and fluctuations in crude oil and chemical prices can impact production costs and profit margins.

Regulatory & Environmental Compliance – Stricter environmental regulations and bans on certain agrochemicals in key markets could limit product sales and increase compliance costs.

Global Economic Slowdown – Economic downturns, inflation, or reduced agricultural spending by farmers could lead to lower demand for agrochemical products, affecting revenue.

Intense Market Competition – UPL faces competition from global agrochemical giants like Bayer, Syngenta, and Corteva. Aggressive pricing and new product launches by competitors can impact market share.

Foreign Exchange & Geopolitical Risks – As UPL operates in multiple countries, currency fluctuations and geopolitical tensions can create financial instability and disrupt global supply chains.

