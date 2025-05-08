Abhishek Infra Share Price Target 2025:- Abhishek Infraventures Ltd is an Indian company established in 1984, originally named Executive Leasing Limited and later rebranded in 2013. Based in Hyderabad, Telangana, the company specializes in planning, constructing, and managing various real estate projects, including residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Abhishek Infra Share Price on BOM as of 8 May 2025 is 7.39 INR.

Abhishek Infra Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 7.45

High: 7.45

Low: 7.39

Mkt cap: 3Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 11.36

52-wk low: 4.40

Abhishek Infra Share Price Chart

Abhishek Infra Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Abhishek Infra Share Price Target Years Abhishek Infra Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Abhishek Infra Share Price Target 2025 January – Abhishek Infra Share Price Target 2025 February – Abhishek Infra Share Price Target 2025 March – Abhishek Infra Share Price Target 2025 April – Abhishek Infra Share Price Target 2025 May ₹8 Abhishek Infra Share Price Target 2025 June ₹9 Abhishek Infra Share Price Target 2025 July ₹10 Abhishek Infra Share Price Target 2025 August ₹11 Abhishek Infra Share Price Target 2025 September ₹12 Abhishek Infra Share Price Target 2025 October ₹13 Abhishek Infra Share Price Target 2025 November ₹14 Abhishek Infra Share Price Target 2025 December ₹15

Abhishek Infra Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 26.41%

FII: 0%

DII: 0%

Public: 73.59%

Key Factors Affecting Abhishek Infra Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Abhishek Infraventures Ltd.‘s share price by 2025:

Expansion in the Infrastructure Sector

Abhishek Infraventures Ltd. specializes in planning, constructing, and managing various real estate projects, including residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. The company’s involvement in diverse infrastructure projects positions it to benefit from the growing demand in the construction sector. Improved Financial Performance

The company has shown signs of financial improvement, with a reported net profit margin of 2.68% and an operating profit margin of 2.7%. Additionally, the return on equity (ROE) stands at 0.33%, indicating a positive trend in profitability. Low Debt Levels

Abhishek Infraventures maintains a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, suggesting strong financial stability and a lower risk profile. This conservative capital structure can provide the company with greater flexibility to invest in growth opportunities. Positive Shareholder Returns

The company’s stock has delivered a 46.19% return over the past year, reflecting investor confidence and market optimism about its future prospects. Consistent shareholder returns can attract more investors and support share price growth. Strategic Market Positioning

With a focus on infrastructure development and a presence in various construction segments, Abhishek Infraventures is strategically positioned to capitalize on government initiatives and increased spending in the infrastructure sector. This alignment with national development goals can drive long-term growth.

Risks and Challenges for Abhishek Infra Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Abhishek Infraventures Ltd.‘s share price by 2025:

Declining Earnings and Negative Profit Margins

The company has reported a negative earnings per share (EPS) of ₹-0.52 for the financial year 2023–24 and ₹-0.07 for the quarter ending December 2024. This consistent decline in earnings and negative profit margins raise concerns about the company’s profitability and financial health. Low Return on Equity (ROE)

Abhishek Infraventures has a low return on equity of -1.39% over the past three years. A negative ROE indicates that the company is not generating sufficient returns on shareholders’ equity, which may deter potential investors. Limited Revenue Generation

The company has reported minimal revenue, with total income of ₹0.00 crore for the quarter ending December 2024. This lack of significant revenue generation poses challenges for sustaining operations and funding growth initiatives. Low Market Capitalization

Abhishek Infraventures has a market capitalization of approximately ₹37 crore, categorizing it as a small-cap company. Small-cap stocks often experience higher volatility and may face challenges in attracting institutional investors, impacting stock liquidity and stability. Limited Cash Reserves

The company has less than one year of cash runway, indicating limited liquidity to meet short-term financial obligations. This constraint could hinder the company’s ability to invest in growth opportunities or navigate financial challenges effectively.

