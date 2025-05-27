ATGL Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement
Adani Total Gas Ltd is a leading player in the Indian energy sector, focusing on the distribution of natural gas. It is a joint venture between the Adani Group and TotalEnergies, a global energy major. The company supplies piped natural gas (PNG) to households, industries, and commercial sectors, and also provides compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicles. ATGL Share Price on NSE as of 27 May 2025 is 668.70 INR. Here will provide you more details on ATGL Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.
Adani Total Gas Ltd: Market Overview
- Open Price: ₹664.60
- High Price: ₹675.50
- Low Price: ₹662.05
- Previous Close: ₹658.50
- Volume: 733,875
- Value (Lacs): ₹4,914.76
- P/E ratio: 112.39
- Div yield: N/A
- 52-wk high: ₹1,190.00
- 52-wk low: ₹532.60
- Mkt cap: ₹73,654Cr
- Face Value: ₹1
Adani Total Gas Ltd Competitors
Here are five competitor companies of Adani Total Gas Ltd along with their approximate market capitalizations (as of recent data):
- GAIL (India) Ltd – ₹70,000 crore
- Mahanagar Gas Ltd – ₹11,000 crore
- Indraprastha Gas Ltd – ₹34,000 crore
- Petronet LNG Ltd – ₹34,000 crore
- Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) – ₹2,50,000 crore
ATGL Share Price Chart
ATGL Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030
|ATGL Share Price Target Years
|SHARE PRICE TARGET
|2025
|₹1190
|2026
|₹1730
|2027
|₹2328
|2028
|₹2825
|2029
|₹3342
|2030
|₹4070
ATGL Share Price Target 2025
ATGL share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹1190. Here are three key risks and challenges that could affect Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) share price target in 2025:
- Energy Transition and Shift to Renewables: The global shift towards renewable energy and the push for decarbonization might reduce the demand for natural gas in the long term, affecting ATGL’s growth potential and profitability.
- Infrastructure and Expansion Challenges: Delays in expanding gas distribution infrastructure or challenges in acquiring land and approvals for new projects could slow ATGL’s growth, impacting its market valuation and share price.
Foreign Exchange and Economic Instability: As ATGL engages in importing gas, foreign exchange rate fluctuations or economic instability, both domestic and international, could increase costs, squeeze margins, and create financial uncertainty for the company.
ATGL Share Price Target 2030
ATGL share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹4070. Here are three key risks and challenges that could impact Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) share price target by 2030:
- Competition from Renewable Energy: As renewable energy sources like solar and wind become more cost-effective and widely adopted, the demand for natural gas could decrease, posing a long-term risk to ATGL’s business model and profitability.
- Regulatory and Environmental Pressures: Increasing government regulations on carbon emissions and stricter environmental policies may impose additional costs on gas companies like ATGL, potentially impacting operations and future growth.
- Technological Disruption: Advances in energy storage, green hydrogen, and other alternative fuels could disrupt the natural gas market, reducing ATGL’s relevance and competitiveness in the evolving energy landscape. This shift could significantly affect its long-term share price performance.
Adani Total Gas Ltd Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 74.8%
- FII: 13.21%
- DII: 6.23%
- Public: 5.75%
Adani Total Gas Ltd Financials
|(INR)
|2025
|Y/Y change
|Revenue
|50.00B
|11.72%
|Operating expense
|7.97B
|31.28%
|Net income
|6.54B
|-1.96%
|Net profit margin
|13.09
|-12.21%
|Earnings per share
|—
|—
|EBITDA
|11.33B
|4.43%
|Effective tax rate
|25.20%
|—
