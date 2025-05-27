Adani Total Gas Ltd is a leading player in the Indian energy sector, focusing on the distribution of natural gas. It is a joint venture between the Adani Group and TotalEnergies, a global energy major. The company supplies piped natural gas (PNG) to households, industries, and commercial sectors, and also provides compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicles. ATGL Share Price on NSE as of 27 May 2025 is 668.70 INR. Here will provide you more details on ATGL Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Adani Total Gas Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹664.60

High Price: ₹675.50

Low Price: ₹662.05

Previous Close: ₹658.50

Volume: 733,875

Value (Lacs): ₹4,914.76

P/E ratio: 112.39

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: ₹1,190.00

52-wk low: ₹532.60

Mkt cap: ₹73,654Cr

Face Value: ₹1

Adani Total Gas Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitor companies of Adani Total Gas Ltd along with their approximate market capitalizations (as of recent data):

GAIL (India) Ltd – ₹70,000 crore Mahanagar Gas Ltd – ₹11,000 crore Indraprastha Gas Ltd – ₹34,000 crore Petronet LNG Ltd – ₹34,000 crore Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) – ₹2,50,000 crore

ATGL Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

ATGL Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹1190 2026 ₹1730 2027 ₹2328 2028 ₹2825 2029 ₹3342 2030 ₹4070

ATGL Share Price Target 2025

ATGL share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹1190. Here are three key risks and challenges that could affect Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) share price target in 2025:

Energy Transition and Shift to Renewables : The global shift towards renewable energy and the push for decarbonization might reduce the demand for natural gas in the long term, affecting ATGL’s growth potential and profitability.

Infrastructure and Expansion Challenges : Delays in expanding gas distribution infrastructure or challenges in acquiring land and approvals for new projects could slow ATGL’s growth, impacting its market valuation and share price.

Foreign Exchange and Economic Instability: As ATGL engages in importing gas, foreign exchange rate fluctuations or economic instability, both domestic and international, could increase costs, squeeze margins, and create financial uncertainty for the company.

ATGL Share Price Target 2030

ATGL share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹4070. Here are three key risks and challenges that could impact Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) share price target by 2030:

Competition from Renewable Energy : As renewable energy sources like solar and wind become more cost-effective and widely adopted, the demand for natural gas could decrease, posing a long-term risk to ATGL’s business model and profitability.

Regulatory and Environmental Pressures : Increasing government regulations on carbon emissions and stricter environmental policies may impose additional costs on gas companies like ATGL, potentially impacting operations and future growth.

Technological Disruption: Advances in energy storage, green hydrogen, and other alternative fuels could disrupt the natural gas market, reducing ATGL’s relevance and competitiveness in the evolving energy landscape. This shift could significantly affect its long-term share price performance.

Adani Total Gas Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 74.8%

FII: 13.21%

DII: 6.23%

Public: 5.75%

Adani Total Gas Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 50.00B 11.72% Operating expense 7.97B 31.28% Net income 6.54B -1.96% Net profit margin 13.09 -12.21% Earnings per share — — EBITDA 11.33B 4.43% Effective tax rate 25.20% —

